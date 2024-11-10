Sean Payton: Broncos 'Outplayed' Chiefs in 'Gut-Wrenching' Loss
The Denver Broncos suffered a gut punch on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 16-14. The Broncos led for most of the game, until Patrick Mahomes was able to put a field goal on the board in the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs a two-point lead.
The Broncos answered.
Led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos drove down the field in a four-minute offense, converting two critical third downs that sucked the clock and forced the Chiefs to use all of their timeouts. All it would take was a very makeable 35-yard field goal attempt by kicker Wil Lutz.
"It played out exactly how we wanted it to. Like, exactly," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said post-game. "With the ball, with the clock, with complete control of everything. We just couldn't finish it."
Indeed, Lutz's kick was easily blocked by Chiefs defensive lineman George Karlaftis, who blew through Broncos offensive lineman Alex Forsyth like he wasn't even there. Payton knew there was penetration on the left side, but had no specific comment on Forsyth falling down at the penultimate worst possible time.
"I haven't seen it. I knew there was penetration on the left side," Payton said. "I'll watch the tape."
There will be time yet for recriminations. For now, Payton has to pick up the pieces, and find a way to keep his young team focused and in the fight.
"I felt like we out-played them, but we didn't finish," Payton said. "We had an opportunity to there right at the end—we kind of controlled the ball and we've got to be able to finish. That one will take a while. It'll sting."
As Payton said, everything seemed to be going Denver's way. An early lead. Bo Nix playing poised, and very efficiently. The Broncos holding Mahomes to paltry numbers, and even the end-of-game flow — Payton couldn't have drawn it up any better.
But Forsyth's lapse will go down in infamy as one of the most iconically disappointing and shocking miscues in recent Broncos history. Right now, Payton's not trying to point the finger.
"As a coach, you hurt for your players," Payton said.
The post-game message in the locker room was one of hope and silver linings. Although such concessions have become a tired trope in the fan base, the 5-5 Broncos are still in the fight, holding onto the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture, so Payton's got to keep his guys from falling into a rut as a result of this bitterly disappointing loss to their most hated rival.
"I told our team I was proud of how we fought," Payton said. "I thought we outplayed them. But nonetheless, you've got to beat a champion, and we weren't able to do it, so, obviously, gut-wrenching."
As for Nix, Payton tipped his cap to the 24-year-old rookie, who finished 22-of-30 (73.3%) for 215 yards and two touchdowns, with a QB rating of 115.3. Nix did not turn the ball over and was only sacked twice.
"I thought he played well. Gutsy," Payton said.
Indeed, your heart goes out to Nix and compay, who did everything they were supposed to. Alas, to be betrayed in the final second of the game by such a stupid lapse is as disappointing as it gets.
