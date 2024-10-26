Sean Payton: Broncos Are Getting 'Teasers' Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
With the November 5 deadline approaching, the trade winds are blowing, and the Denver Broncos have not been exempt from the rumor mill. Will Denver buy or sell? That's a question that's been debated at length for the past two weeks.
At 4-3, the Broncos have the chance to get to two games above .500 with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which would also affect the logic of whether to buy or sell. But there's no question that if the Broncos are sitting on a stockpile with this roster, it's at quarterback.
Rookie first-rounder Bo Nix is the unquestioned starter, with Jarrett Stidham as the No. 2, and Zach Wilson as the emergency quarterback. But Wilson is on the 53-man roster, to ensure that no team could poach him off the practice squad.
With the rumors a-flyin', has GM George Paton fielded any calls about a quarterback? Head coach Sean Payton had an interesting answer on Friday.
“George would be the better one to ask," Payton said of his GM. "We’ll get teasers. A team a couple weeks ago [said], ‘Hey…’ When there’s a call that is somewhat substantial, it’s still like the beginning process. ‘Hey, this is what we might…’ Then we’re two weeks away... "
Translation: Yes, teams have called the Broncos. It's the NFL. But have they specifically fielded calls about the quarterbacks? Payton's keeping his verbiage ambiguous. He's a veteran.
"George and I talk about it each day, but we’re focused on this right now," Payton continued. "I understand it, and yet it’s pretty normal. There’s a group of teams shopping a certain list of players, and some teams are easier to do a deal with maybe than others. Right now, I like where we’re at with this group.”
ESPN's Jeff Legwold forecasted a Broncos quarterback getting traded, possibly, ahead of the deadline. Both Stidham and Wilson are in a contract year, and while the former is higher on Denver's depth chart, the latter would likely garner more interest on the trade market due to his draft pedigree as the No. 2 overall pick in 2021.
If the Broncos got a good offer for either, they'd be remiss not to take it. But then again, Payton really likes what Stidham and Wilson are doing to help Nix each week and the camaraderie of the room.
“I think there’s a real good demeanor," Payton said of Denver's QB room. "[A] calming demeanor, experience, so many of these things that may be new. Again, you’re leaving in a college offense, and you tweak so many of these things that Jarrett has seen. Whether it’s a read progression, footwork and, of course, obviously, that room I like. Zach and [QBs Coach] Davis [Webb] is doing a great job. There are enough snaps in there, and there’s compatibility in there and that’s just as important.”
Time will tell. Stay tuned.
