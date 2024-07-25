Sean Payton Sheds Light on Broncos RB Javonte Williams' Metamorphosis
The rumors of Javonte Williams' demise as the Denver Broncos starting running back have been greatly exaggerated. With training camp getting underway, the Broncos fourth-year tailback looked lean and mean and ready to put to bed rumors that he might be on Sean Payton's dreaded roster bubble.
"He looks good," Payton said on Wednesday. "I don't know if you've noticed it—you guys get a chance to get up close—but he's lost weight, he looks trim. I thought he looked sharp today. He looked much different. His weight is down. I'm proud of him."
For as determined as Payton and the Broncos have been to orchestrate an influx of youthful talent onto the 2024 roster, it hasn't meant throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Particularly telling was how Williams and tight end Greg Dulcich were mentioned for their impressive showings on day one of camp because both have gone through their own injury nightmares.
"Well look, I haven't even seen the tape," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "I thought Javonte looked real sharp. I'll have a chance to watch the quarterbacks. It was good to see Dulcich back out there and him moving around. Then I'll spend more time on the tape watching the defensive guys. I thought overall I was pleased with the tempo. Guys looked like they've been working. Their weights were good when they came in and that was good. Then I don't want to forget about [TE] Lucas Krull either (laughs)."
The 24-year-old Williams has overcome a career-threatening knee injury in 2022, so last season was always going to be navigated at less than full speed. The fears that the injury had simply robbed Williams of his crucial burst and explosiveness was low-hanging fruit for critics heading into camp.
Payton wasn't about to give up on Williams, so he went back to his college tape to identify how slimming down might help the veteran runner get back to pre-injury form.
"I just think I was watching his college tape in the draft room one day and he walked in," Payton recalled of Williams. "Now again, he was injured last season so this was a tough offseason, this time of year. We were watching all of the runs, and I'm asking him questions. I said, 'This is the back I want,' and, 'What did you weigh here?' Often times runners, receivers, and corners can—not intentionally—but they can add weight in the weight room, and yet, at those positions, I kind of like their college senior year weight early in the league. Some of them are going to put on healthy weight. I think his goal even in the spring, he knew he wanted to get to 221-220 [pounds]. You can see that today."
It's early in the process, but it's notable that Payton is determined to find solutions to problems. Similar to Williams, the oft-sidelined Dulcich looked like the offseason had served him well, albeit with a fashion caveat from his boss thrown in for good measure.
"Really good—all but the black socks," Payton jokingly remarked on how Dulcich looked. "They looked a little awkward. (laughs) It was good to see [him]. Credit the training staff. When you leave for the summer, no news is good news. The players that weren't able to practice were the players that we expected that weren't going to be able to practice. So there were no surprises."
Payton is getting players in optimum shape and focusing on conditioning so they can play at the ideal weight. Playing at a lighter weight might also limit the risk of re-injury along the way, and that will benefit both Williams and Dulcich.
This work-smarter ethos could help the Broncos win more ball games in the long run.
