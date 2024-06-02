Despite Russell Wilson Fallout, Broncos QB Coach Davis Webb is Still a 'Plus'
Denver Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb wasn't able to light a big enough fire under Russell Wilson in a difficult 2023 season. Last season was an eye-opener for Webb and all involved at Broncos HQ, as Wilson unraveled and was eventually benched by Sean Payton.
Wilson was then infamously released to the tune of an $85 million dead-money charge on the Broncos' salary cap. That means that Wilson is being paid tens of millions of dollars by the Broncos to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ouch.
Mud tends to stick in the close-nit coaching fraternity, but last year's setback doesn't mean that Webb is any less important to Payton's project moving forward. Webb is probably best known for surprisingly hanging up his playing cleats in his late 20s when he could have continued to pick up fat paychecks holding a clipboard as a backup quarterback.
Webb famously went from starting in the New York Giants season finale in 2022 to retiring and beginning his coaching career under Payton in Denver within the span of about a month. The trials faced as a former player and young coach will hopefully edify the 29-year-old Webb, but make no mistake; Payton has lost little faith in his assistant's coaching abilities.
"I like that there is energy in how he presents in a room," Payton said of Webb last week. "He has every one of his high school, college and pro game plans downloaded into files, PDFs, that I would have no idea how to get to, and he can upload. He’s someone that when we install throughout the week, he’s punching into his computer. So his meetings are extremely organized. He’s played the position."
Webb was significantly younger than Wilson when he took over the veteran signal-caller's day-to-day coaching. This offseason has brought a lot of change and a vast contrast with it, including youthful newcomers like rookie Bo Nix and Zach Wilson, who now join the incumbent Jarrett Stidham to create a vastly younger QB room.
Webb has suddenly become the old head who will be tasked with providing direction to a QB room that has been ranked dead last in the league. Just when fans might be wondering whether Webb has fallen out of favor, Payton is loudly going to bat for what the young QB coach can bring to the new-look room.
"We're encouraged with that room, but I think that Davis brings energy, experience and almost like that wily veteran quarterback that's in the room, which I think is a plus," Payton said
The coaching opportunity Payton has afforded Webb could be a stepping stone to much bigger things. In the past, teams would have to relinquish a roster spot to carry a veteran quarterback who aspires to one day become a coach, but Payton has taken a different approach and has fast-tracked Webb.
Irrespective of the potential career springboard Webb may get for coaching under Payton, he must first put last year's setback with Wilson firmly behind him. That means concentrating on guiding the younger generation of signal-callers in Denver.
Nix's early development will present the traditional challenges, but the Broncos' No. 12 overall pick is known to be a quick learner. So far, that aspect of his reputation is as advertised, according to Payton.
The early returns out of OTAs back up the theory that Webb will have plenty of rope to fast-track Nix's assimilation of the playbook and acclimation to the NFL game. How well Webb translates Payton's offense to Nix this offseason could either push him up the coaching ladder or see him slide back down.
