Broncos HC Calls on Rookie Trio to Take Bigger Roles on Offense
While the Denver Broncos are one of the most inexperienced teams in the league, they might get even younger regarding their impact players. This was something that head coach Sean Payton emphasized in a press conference following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, hinting at greater roles to come for multiple rookies.
“We have to see these guys. We are a young team," Payton said. "We are not waiting to redshirt these guys. We will continue to see each week their involvement in the plan and how they fit. That is how you get confidence and get experience.”
Who are these rookies the Broncos plan to get more involved offensively? I'll break each one down to determine why Payton is so confident in this crop of rookies impacting the game.
Troy Franklin | WR
While Franklin has had a rookie season to forget early on, he might have turned the corner in the Week 6 matchup against the Chargers. While fourth-round rookie only had 31 receiving yards, he did haul in his first touchdown on a two-yard pass late in the fourth quarter from his old college quarterback, Bo Nix.
Broncos Country hopes this can snap Franklin into form and show the league why he and Nix connected for 23 touchdowns during their two seasons together at Oregon.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Vele came out of the gates hot to start his season. While he only had 39 receiving yards in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, he was targeted nine times and hauled in eight receptions.
Unfortunately, Vele suffered a rib injury that sidelined him in Week 2. Only last week did the Broncos finally get the seventh-round rookie back, and he did not disappoint, snagging four receptions on six targets for 78 yards, leading the team vs. the Chargers.
Audric Estime | RB
With the Broncos backfield showing some flashes here and there, they've ultimately disappointed, especially lead back Javonte Williams. With Estime returning from injured reserve, look for him to get every chance to secure the starting role and spell the ultimate end for Williams' time in Denver.
The only thing that seems to be in the way of the fifth-round rookie getting the starting spot is Estime himself and his ability (or lack thereof) to hold on to the ball. If he can find a way to eliminate the fumbles, Payton has made it well known he intends to give him some playing time.
Bottom Line
Denver’s season has started relatively well at 3-3, considering the relative youth of the roster. The Broncos will need to continue to grow on the offensive side of the ball.
"I want to see this runner as well. I want to see Estime," Payton said. "We are going to see Vele and we are going to see Franklin."
Of the three players, Vele has shown the highest floor of the bunch, frequently being targeted in the games he's appeared in thus far. Estime seems to have the most coaching support behind him to get significant playing time, and it will be up to him to hold on to the ball, which will decide his place on the depth chart.
Franklin is the most intriguing of the bunch. If he can continue to get comfortable with the NFL speed, he has the lightning quickness to impact the game like Desean Jackson once did. If not, Franklin will be joining the rest of the bench-warmers.
