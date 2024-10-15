Broncos HC Sean Payton Wants to See More of RB Audric Estime
Denver Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime reminded of pre-injury Javonte Williams on his nifty one-cut, 11-yard carry during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
And soon he may usurp post-injury Javonte Williams as Denver's primary bruiser.
“We have to see these guys. We are a young team. I want to see this runner as well. I want to see Estime," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters after the 23-16 home defeat. "We are going to see [WR Devaughn] Vele and we are going to see [WR Troy] Franklin. We are not waiting to redshirt these guys. We will continue to see each week their involvement in the plan and how they fit. That is how you get confidence and get experience.”
In his first action since Week 1 following a multi-game stint on injured reserve, Estime played only two offensive snaps, logging 13 rushing yards across a pair of totes. His 6.5 yards-per-carry average paced all Broncos runners not named Bo Nix.
This was in sharp contrast to incumbent starter Williams, who rushed six times for 23 yards on 67% of the snaps while losing a fumble and committing a costly second-half drop. He's averaging a meager 3.6 YPC entering Week 7.
Granted, Estime's 2024 sample size is much smaller than Williams' — four carries compared to 59 — but the Broncos would be doing themselves a disservice by eschewing any possible solution to its 23rd-ranked ground offense, which has yet to produce a 100-yard runner this year.
Though Williams will continue to see the field if only for pass protection, Estime has earned an uptick in snaps on early downs, and a share of the backfield committee with Jaleel McLaughlin.
Those snaps could manifest on Thursday Night Football against a league-worst New Orleans Saints defense surrendering nearly 134 rushing yards per game.
