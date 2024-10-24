Payton: Broncos Must 'Find Ways' to Feed WR Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos head coach and chief offensive architect Sean Payton struck a contrite tone when confronted with the reality of — and having to answer for — his top wide receiver Courtland Sutton's goose egg at New Orleans.
“It’s a fair question," Payton allowed to reporters Wednesday. "The best thing about ‘Sut’ is after the game, he didn’t flinch. We have to keep finding ways because he’s certainly a great weapon for us. It was kind of the way… There were a handful of calls that were intentions where he’s primary, and whether it was coverage or whether it was rush, that can change. We’ll keep working on that.”
Many things went right for Denver's offense amid a 33-10 victory against the Saints last Thursday night. They piled up nearly 400 total yards. Running back Javonte Williams scored twice. Quarterback Bo Nix didn't commit a turnover or take a sack.
Sutton, however, was among the few things that went wrong, failing to garner a reception or even a target across 56 offensive snaps. Six other players, including three rookie WRs, caught passes from Nix.
It was the first time this season that Sutton was held off the stat sheet. But the former Pro Bowler reminded an inquiring media the name on the front of the jersey always supersedes that of the back.
“We won, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. [A] big win," Sutton said Wednesday. "The running backs had a really big game. [The] offensive line blocked their butts off. I think it was all hands-on deck. We all had our hands in the run game. It was fun to watch them cut it loose. I think we had like a 6.4. or 6.1 [yard per rush] average, or something like that. That’s amazing when you can run the ball that efficiently and effectively. It’s hard to be selfish in that situation. If they’re going to stay in two high [coverage] and dare us to run the ball, we’ll show you we can do it. That’s what we did. It was really fun to watch and be a part of.”
Entering Week 8, Sutton has notched 21 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a career-low 39.6 yards per game. Such is life with a rookie signal-caller under center — some days you're force-fed, others you go starving.
Although the hunger pains are much less noticeable after a win.
“One thousand percent," Sutton said. "I’ve been talking to y’all for years at this point and y’all know if I go out there and have a 10-catch, 200-yard game and we lose, who really cares at the end of the day? Selfishly, it’s a cool stat number to put out there or whatever, but ultimately at the end of the day, we’re trying to get to the playoffs and have a chance to play for the Super Bowl. The stats are cool. I know they’ll come. I’m not too stressed about it. I know we have a long season ahead of us. I just feel like it’ll get better over time and it’s nothing to stress about. Winning games are the end of the day ultimately what we want to do.”
