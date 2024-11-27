Sean Payton's Creativity Breathes New Life into Broncos WR's Career
When the Denver Broncos traded up to draft the speedy Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma, most fans were excited to add the explosive wideout to the receiving corps. Unfortunately, his ride with the Broncos has been a roller coaster.
While Mims has excelled in special teams, his production as a receiver was few and far between. Fortunately, Sean Payton hasn't given up on Mims, playing him anywhere he can, including at running back.
Today, we're examining how Payton's creative play-calling and unwavering support for Mims might have breathed new life into a young career.
Early Struggles
Known for his speed and big-play ability tearing it up for Oklahoma, Mims was brought in to complement the big-bodied Courtland Sutton and route-running savant Jerry Jeudy. Mims was able to create some big plays in the passing game early in his 2023 rookie season, but struggled to find any kind of consistency when it came to weekly production.
Fortunately for him, Mims' potential remains a beacon of hope for the Broncos coaching staff, as Payton has emphasized carving out a consistent role for Mims in an effort to take advantage of his big-play ability.
Use Out of the Backfield
Payton's creativity is beginning to bear some fruit. Mims' presence in the backfield often forces linebackers and defensive backs into uncomfortable positions, such as covering a player in an open space or adjusting their positioning when he motions in or out of the backfield.
This flexibility makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators, who must now account for his explosiveness on the ground and through the air, as evidenced by his 37-yard reception out of the backfield last week in Vegas.
A Perfect Decoy
Instead of using Mims solely as a traditional wide receiver, Payton has also begun employing him as a decoy, specifically tasked with drawing the defense's attention and creating opportunities for his teammates. While getting the ball into the hands of your most explosive player is beneficial, it's equally important to capitalize on the coverage that follows them.
Using that ability to stretch the defense can create openings for others. Payton has implemented this into his game plan when it comes to using Mims, with wheel routes from the backfield, and leveraging his speed and explosiveness against ill-equipped linebackers.
The Takeaway
Thanks to Payton's adjustments, the Broncos offense is finally starting to perform well consistently. The use of Mims as a decoy, along with his new role out of the backfield, has dramatically enhanced the team's ability to open throwing lanes and take advantage of mismatches.
Denver's passing attack has become more balanced, allowing players like Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Devaughn Vele to thrive due to the space created by Mims' deep routes and decoy plays. Additionally, Mims' role as a running back has introduced an element of unpredictability to the offense, giving Broncos fans a reason to feel optimistic about the team's future and its ability to create explosive, momentum-changing plays.
