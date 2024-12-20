Sean Payton Displeased With Broncos' 'Dropped Coverage' vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos had their playoff destiny in hand, with an 11-point lead on the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver had 'em dead to rights.
Then the Broncos took their foot off the gas, and the three straight touchdown drives that Bo Nix led to open the game went up in smoke, as Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert decimated Vance Joseph's defense with one momentum-building scoring drive after another in the second half.
The Chargers have one receiver that opponents fear: Ladd McConkey. McConkey caught all six of his targets for 87 yards, with a long of 27 on an uncovered play. So what was he doing running uncovered against the purportedly vaunted Broncos defense?
Head coach Sean Payton's explanation was rather scathing if your name is Joseph and/or you play in the Broncos' secondary.
"We dropped coverage tonight five different times," Payton said post-game. "Look, on a short week, we've got to look closely at, 'Why are these things happening?' But five different times, we had free runners. And you can't have one of their top receivers not covered."
Between that and the defense's penchant for penalties in this one, the Broncos lost 34-27. Throw in Nix and company going ice-cold in the second half, and it was a recipe for collapse. Hey, at least the rookie QB didn't have a turnover in this game, after tossing five interceptions in the past two games.
The loss is especially galling considering what the Broncos had on the table for the taking. Alas, it was the Chargers who strong-armed the situation, leaping over the Broncos once again in the AFC playoff picture. Denver is still yet to clinch a playoff berth.
"It was disappointing because there was a lot at stake and we know that," Payton said. "We had a fast start. I was encouraged by that. And then, uncharacteristically this season, we didn't finish or play nearly well enough in the second half, both offensively and defensively."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix played well in the first half, but the Broncos offense could not find a rhythm in the second. Meanwhile, the Broncos defense couldn't stop a nosebleed or get off the field on third down, as Herbert lit them up, finishing with 284 yards and two touchdowns, getting picked off (uncharacteristically) by rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine in the first half.
"Time of possession, the third-down numbers, our rushing numbers fell off in the second half," Payton said. "+Credit Los Angeles for fighting their way back in. We didn't make enough plays in the end, so we go from there."
Jim Harbaugh sweeps Payton's Broncos in his first year as Broncos head coach. Considering the headway Payton has made in the AFC West since arriving last year, that stings.
It's back to the drawing board for the Broncos. Joseph will have to put the next nine days to good use, though, as his defense has relinquished a ridiculous amount of points and yards in the past three games.
Next up, the Broncos travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. All Denver needs is one victory to clinch a playoff berth, but Joe Burrow isn't going to make it easy.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!