Report: Broncos' Payton 'Made Strong Pitch' to Undrafted WR
The Denver Broncos signed 15 college free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft. But there was one undrafted talent who got away despite the organization's best efforts.
ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday that Broncos head coach Sean Payton "made a strong pitch to woo" former Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism, who instead opted for a three-year contract from the New England Patriots.
"Chism's three-year contract includes $234,000 in guaranteed base salary, along with a $25,000 signing bonus, according to sources who have seen the deal. It is the richest deal among the Patriots' 16-member undrafted class and includes more in guarantees than the team's seventh-round picks," Reiss wrote.
"One reason for the lucrative deal is that the Patriots found themselves in a competitive bidding battle with other teams, which sources familiar with the discussions say included the Broncos as coach Sean Payton made a strong pitch to woo Chism to Denver (one of Chism's six predraft visits)."
Compared by many to fellow EWU alum Cooper Kupp, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Chism totaled 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns across 53 games for the Eagles. The Broncos hosted Chism on a top-30 visit prior to the Draft.
Though unsuccessful in courting Chism, Denver did land one of its top WR targets, third-rounder Pat Bryant, as well as UDFA wideouts Courtney Jackson, Joaquin Davis, and Jerjuan Newton. Davis, in particular, was among the standouts of this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
“The special teams… I just went through this whole thing about the kicking game, and then… All of them, they just have a handful of snaps right now," Payton said of the collective WRs. "It’s getting them up to speed with that, and then kind of going from there. We’re moving guys around. We’re not just isolating them at one spot.”
Bryant, meanwhile, is expected to compete with Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin for the No. 3 WR role behind presumed starters Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims.
“Just being that physical route receiver," Bryant said Saturday, explaining what he brings to the field. "At Illinois, I earned my way on to the field being that blocking guy and physical guy. Kind of add that to the catching game and really all aspects of my game. Really using my size as an advantage will help me at this next level.”