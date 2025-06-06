Sean Payton Talks Up 'Extremely Athletic' Broncos OT
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked Thursday about the progress of second-year offensive tackle Frank Crum, who's competing to return on the final roster in a swing-role capacity.
So far, so good -- again -- for the former undrafted free agent.
“He’s extremely athletic," Payton told reporters following the conclusion of Organized Team Activities. "It’s always harder on the big guys because we’re not in pads. He can move his feet really well. Again, he’s a young player who when you go through these installations and for him, it’s his fourth or fifth time now. You’re able to play a little faster.”
A two-time All-Mountain West selection at Wyoming, Crum was signed by Denver following the 2024 NFL Draft and ended up appearing in six regular season games, logging 33 total snaps. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list due to an illness prior to the Broncos' playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Payton affirmed last August that Crum -- who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 315 pounds -- has unique bend for someone of his stature, comparing him favorably to ex-Saints lineman and current Broncos OL coach Zach Strief.
"I would say so," Payton said. "I coached his position coach, who we took in the seventh round. Now Strief was four or five years before he started at tackle. Now there was a season or two he was the jumbo tight end and everyone in the stadium got tired of hearing, '74 reporting.’ I'm not making a comparison, but he's much further along athletically than Zach. We're real encouraged with him."
Once the bullets start flying in the preseason, Crum could find himself as the next tackle off the bench behind entrenched starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. The tentative reserve depth chart also includes veteran incumbent Matt Peart and undrafted rookie Xavier Truss.
The swing job was occupied in 2024 by Alex Palczewski. This year, it may be Crum's for the taking.
“That group played well last year, and it’s an important group. It’s the one group that permeates your building," Payton said Thursday.