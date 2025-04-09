Sean Payton Shares Inside Story on Lions Poaching Broncos' Coordinator
In the wake of Ben Johnson's departure to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions had a massive coaching vacancy to fill at offensive coordinator. Who, among the fraternity of NFL coaches across the fruited plain, could Dan Campbell trust to keep his formidable offense running and humming?
Campbell cast his gaze west to the Mile High City, where his former boss — Sean Payton — was coming off a nearly inexplicable 10-win playoff season with a rookie quarterback. The Denver Broncos overachieved in 2024, and the coaching staff deserved a lot of credit for the feat.
Payton's staff was mercilessly poached during the NFL hiring cycle in January, and one coach he was unable to retain was pass game coordinator John Morton, whom Campbell plucked to be Detroit's offensive coordinator, replacing Johnson.
Having worked for Campbell in 2022 as an offensive assistant, the Lions head coach also had familiarity with Morton. Last week, Payton dished on how Morton's exit and promotion, albeit with a different team, came to be behind the scenes.
“Remember, he was there not too [long ago], two-and-a-half, three years ago. Our industry is small, so all of these guys I feel like I’ve hired or got to work with, [like] Dan. So when Dan calls me on ‘Johnny Mo’ and he’s going to be the play caller, I’m like, ‘He’ll be excited.’ I’m excited for him," Payton said at the annual NFL meetings in Florida.
Easing Morton's assimilation in Detroit will be the offensive verbiage staying the same. That makes life much easier on quarterback Jared Goff and the whole offense.
"The terminology and the communication, all the things that Jared knows, the system, that all stays cleanly intact," Payton said.
At the end of the day, the Broncos lost a bright offensive mind in Morton's departure, but it's important to remember that the play-caller remains. That's Payton himself, and beyond that, the Broncos also promoted quarterbacks coach Davis Webb to fill Morton's shoes as the pass game coordinator, while still keeping Bo Nix and the signal-callers under his direct stewardship.
Payton was happy for Morton to get an opportunity to be an NFL play-caller. How could the Broncos head coach keep Morton from climbing the NFL coaching ladder?
"Johnny is a tremendous worker. He’ll be the last one out, first one in in the morning," Payton said. "I’m happy for not only Johnny, but there are a number of guys this year that just seemed to like multiply."
Campbell himself springs off the Payton coaching tree. And yet another Payton acolyte landed one of the head-coaching vacancies back in January in Aaron Glenn with the New York Jets.
"It’s good to see some of them here, like Glenn," Payton said. "It’s good to see them in these positions because those guys obviously were loyal and worked extremely hard for me at one point. So it’s good to see.”
