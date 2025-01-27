Report: Lions 'Working to Hire' Broncos' John Morton as New OC
The Denver Broncos are in danger of losing another positional coach — both to the NFC North.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Detroit Lions are "working to hire" Broncos pass-game coordinator John Morton as their new offensive coordinator. Morton recently interviewed with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and emerged as a top candidate for the job.
"Lions are working to hire Broncos pass game coordinator Johnny Morton as their offensive coordinator and the coach to replace Ben Johnson, per sources. He is traveling to Detroit to meet with team. Morton worked in Detroit before and could soon be doing it again," Schefter wrote on X.
Morton, 55, joined the Broncos' staff in 2023 following an extensive NFL coaching career that included stints in various capacities with the Raiders, 49ers, Saints, Jets, and Lions. He intersected with Denver head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2006 and again from 2015-16.
"He played for [former Eastern Illinois Head Coach] Al [Molde] at Western Michigan, and I played for Al at Eastern Illinois. That was really a coincidence after the fact," Payton previously said of Morton, a former wide receiver.
Morton last coordinated an NFL offense in 2017, and now gets to push the buttons for Detroit's high-octane attack, which led the league in points per game and finished second in total yards and passing yards per game this season.
The Broncos, meanwhile, will look in-house or venture outside to tab Morton's successor, as well as that of former tight ends coach Declan Doyle, who was named the Bears' new offensive coordinator on Sunday. The team will also have to replace former assistant general manager Darren Mougey, who left to become the Jets' general manager.
Defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard reportedly has elected to remain with the Broncos for the 2025 season.
