Broncos HC Lays Out Bold 2024 Expectations for OLB Nik Bonitto
The Denver Broncos were without their leading rusher at training camp for a couple of days, with rush linebacker Nik Bonitto being held out with a minor injury. He has since returned to practice, giving the Broncos a lift on defense.
In terms of the depth chart, the Broncos' rush linebacker corps is still in a state of flux. Bonitto led the team with 8.5 sacks last year, followed by fellow outside 'backer Jonathon Cooper. Baron Browning missed a good portion of the season, but made a sizable impact when he returned, finishing with 4.5 sacks.
While many expect the Broncos to start Browning and Cooper at outside linebacker, don't sleep on Bonitto — the team's 2022 second-round pick — finally earning the job. It would have already happened, if the Broncos could trust Bonitto to hold up at the point of attack against the run.
Bonitto is still working on that aspect of his game, but Broncos head coach Sean Payton appreciates the steps his young pass rusher took last year and dished on what he wants to see from his leading sack artist in 2024.
“He came into his own a little bit last year," Payton said of Bonitto on Monday. "He practiced well. I think he’s sudden. He’s someone who really plays the edge well. I think setting the edge in the run game is something that he’ll continue to work on with his added strength, but I also feel like I’m seeing a more confident player compared to this very day a year ago, and that’s encouraging.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Bonitto is a quick-twitch speed rusher with a few pass-rushing tools to complement those traits. But from the time he arrived as a rookie, he needed to continue building his NFL body before he could even start getting better at setting the edge.
Entering Year 3, the Broncos really need to see Bonitto take another step toward being a more complete player. Both Browning and Cooper enter the final year of their respective contracts, and are poised to command a nice second contract whether from Denver or elsewhere.
Browning — a converted inside linebacker — tracks as the most likely break-out candidate, but his biggest foe has been the injury bug. Bonitto has the chance to morph into a 'Batman' type premier pass rusher, but until he masters setting the edge, he'll be relegated to the 'Robin' category of rotational backups because the coaches can't count on him on first and second down.
The Broncos hedged against the possibility of losing Browning and/or Cooper by drafting Bonitto in 2022 and Jonah Elliss in Round 3 this past spring. The Broncos have a nice balance of youth and veteran experience on the edge, but they're still waiting for a guy to truly break out as a No. 1 pass rusher.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!