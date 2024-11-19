Sean Payton Takes the High Road After Broncos Sweep NFC South
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is no slouch when it comes to winning games against the NFC South. Having won the division a total of seven times during his tenure from 2006-21 as the head honcho for the New Orleans Saints, Payton tormented the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers.
Fast forward to 2024, and it's the same story, just in a different place for Payton. After completing the divisional sweep of the NFC South this season with dominating performances to the combined score of 125-37, Payton overcame his temptations to fully gloat at the podium post-game.
“We’re just focused on winning. I could say something smart, but I’m not going to right now,” Payton said with a slight smile.
Payton's remarks were followed by laughter in the press room. He may have some arrogance to him, but given the results of his time in New Orleans and how quickly he has turned around the Broncos, that level of football cockiness is earned.
People questioned many of Payton's steps during the timeline leading up to and since he was brought to Denver. Was it wise for the Broncos to trade a first-round pick for a coach?
After leaving behind a team with massive financial issues and a bloated salary cap with the Saints, could Broncos Country trust Payton with itsteam? Was it wise for Denver to spend a huge chunk of guaranteed money on the likes of Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Zach Allen in the 2023 offseason?
What was Payton thinking in retaining defensive coordinator Vance Joseph following the Broncos' horrific start in 2023? Was Payton too defiant in his relationship with then-quarterback Russell Wilson and too hasty to move on from the veteran, taking on a total of $85 million in dead cap over 2024 and 2025?
Did Payton misevaluate and set the Broncos back by 'reaching' g an older player and the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 draft in Nix?
So far, in nearly every question surrounding Payton and every hurdle faced, the Broncos have gracefully lept over them as the team continuously improves while climbing out of NFL purgatory. There will be some missteps along the way going forward.
Not everything will look as good in hindsight as it might feel right now, with the Broncos already flying past the over/under win prediction set by the oddsmakers before the season (5.5 wins). The Broncos are 6-5 with six games left to go.
Payton may no longer be a coach in the NFC South, but his 2024 Bronocs team continues to haunt the division, including his former employer. Time will tell whether Payton can flip the switch and start to torment his AFC West rivals, with such incredible head coach-quarterback pairings as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert in Los Angeles.
There is little question Payton believes he can do it, and at this point, who is anyone to doubt him?
