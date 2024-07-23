Sean Payton Gives Gruff Update on Broncos QB Rotation to Open Camp
For the Denver Broncos fans hoping that head coach Sean Payton would dispense with the open quarterback competition and name rookie first-rounder Bo Nix the starter to open training camp, Tuesday's presser to kick off the week hammered home that it's status quo.
On Tuesday, as the veterans report to Broncos HQ for training camp, Payton held court with the media, revealing that the quarterback rotation between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Nix will continue to be evenly split with the first-team offense. For now.
"We'll mix it up again," Payton said. "Obviously, it won't stay that way for the long term, but as we get started, we'll keep you posted. And eventually, we'll settle into the routine we want."
When pressed on the details of how and when that routine might materialize, Payton rebuffed the line of questioning in his traditionally gruff and direct style.
"We'll keep you posted," Payton said. "I'm not gonna sit here and lay out, like, 'here's how it goes,' because I think the mistake made is deciding how it goes. Organically—my experience, we'll see a rotation initially, and then we'll move on from there."
As for Nix, he's had six long weeks to continue studing the Broncos' playbook and get ready for training camp. With the rookies having reported last week, on July 17, Payton has see what Nix's progress looks like, and while he seems satisfied by it, the head coach did not provide any additional details.
"Look, he's a quick study so the progress on the playbook will be just like it will be for Zach [Wilson], right? They've both been here the same amount of time, and I think all of these young players are studying hard," Payton said.
The Broncos are hosting the press on Tuesday for the annual media barbeque. The cleats will hit the grass on Friday, and then, we're off to the races.
Payton is sticking to his guns on it truly being an open competition at quarterback. If Nix wants to be the guy, he's got to show it and make manifest to Payton and the coaches that he's the best guy for the job.
That's where the rubber meets the road, regardless of whether Broncos fans or local publications like Mile High Huddle, know how this song and dance goes. With very few exceptions, when a team doesn't name the rookie first-rounder the starter, instead going with a stop-gap veteran, the season is destined to open with a 1-4, or 2-3 type of beginning.
And just when the team has dug itself a hole too deep to climb out of relative to the playoffs, the baton gets passed to the rookie. We saw it with Kyle Orton and Tim Tebow, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch (to a lesser degree), and most recently with Joe Flacco and Drew Lock.
At least this time the Broncos have a highly competent coach guiding the process. Take some encouragement in that. Payton knows what he's doing.
