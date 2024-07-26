Broncos Forced to Address Bo Nix as 'Fan Favorite' After Friday's Display
On Friday, the Denver Broncos opened training camp up to the public, with throngs of fans showing up to observe the proceedings and get their first look at rookie first-round quarterback Bo Nix. As the Broncos continue sticking the the three-way competition at quarterback, it just so happened that it was Zach Wilson who ran with the first-team offense mostly on Friday.
The next practice will likely see Jarrett Stidham running with the ones, and then Nix. But for media in attendance, it was clear which of the Broncos' trio was the fan favorite.
Broncos Country's applause and excitement for Nix sent a clear message to the team, even if head coach Sean Payton wants fans to believe he took no notice.
"I haven't really paid much attention to the fan favorite," Payton said on Friday. "I want the fan favorite to be someone that wins for us."
Wilson's day with the starters "wasn't great," according to some media observers, but he is the Broncos' most experienced quarterback. Wilson, a 2021 No. 2 overall pick in the draft, has 33 NFL starts under his belt, while Stidham has four, and Nix is a rookie.
The Broncos don't typically carry more than two quarterbacks on the active roster, although there's always a signal-caller on the practice squad just in case. Coach Payton acknowledged that this year could be different, in terms of how the roster math shakes out at quarterback.
Three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Coach?
"Possibly. It's a good question," Payton said. "Possibly."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Why that's a "good question" is hard to say, but it could have been a Freudian slip revealing Payton's hope that Wilson plays well enough for the Broncos to justify keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, when that spot could be used for an extra offensive lineman, cornerback, outside linebacker, or any position of need.
As the No. 12 overall pick in the draft and one of the few quarterbacks to be drafted by the Broncos in the first round, fans are understandably excited for Nix. Throw in the eight long years of fan suffering as they've helplessly watched the Broncos wander the QB desert, and people are hopeful that Nix could be the answer.
In order for that possibility to be made manifest, Nix first has to win his quarterback competition. The oddsmakers still favor Nix to be named the starter when it's all said and done, and if he can't beat out Stidham or Wilson in a competition — two lackluster names on the quarterback list — it won't take long for the doubts to creep in.
Payton knows that. And he also understands that doubt can affect fans and people outside the building. Internally, that doubt could also impact Nix's confidence, so hopefully, over these next couple of weeks before the first preseason game, the rookie is able to start separating from his veteran rivals in the competition.
Nobody is rooting against Stidham or Wilson, but everyone knows what they are; a journeyman and a first-round bust. The likelihood of a journeyman or former first-round bust leading the Broncos out of the NFL doldrums is slim. Fans know that.
You'd think that Payton understands that, too, as well as his senior offensive advisor Pete Carmichael, Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, and QBs Coach Davis Webb. With three training camp practices in the books, the jury is still out on this competition.
But with the fans watching, along with the press, there will be no hiding the quarterbacks' respective performance. And there'll be no denying the fans' excitement and hunger for Nix to take the reins.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!