WATCH: Broncos HC Sean Payton Shuts Down Reporter's Question
Ask Sean Payton a question once -- as a reporter did Thursday regarding wide receiver Devaughn Vele's absence from mandatory minicamp -- and he'll answer.
"He’s going to be full-go start of training camp. Everything is good," Payton said. "There may be one player, [WR A.T.] Perry that might go a week into training camp and then be ready depending on how the summer goes. Outside of that, we expect everyone back.”
Ask the Denver Broncos head coach the same question twice and ... well, you may get a different response.
"That's it! That's it! Did you hear me?" Payton snapped on the aforementioned reporter. "That's what, 'That's it' means. It means it stops."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
It remains unclear why Vele was sidelined from mandatory practice; whether he's injured or if it was a personal issue, or something else. Just a day prior, Payton shrugged off an initial query into the matter.
“No, all good. We’ve had great attendance," he said Wednesday. "We’re very much aware each day if someone has an event or doing something. All good.”
The second-year receiver, who recorded nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, did participate in voluntary Organized Team Activities this spring and appeared no worse for wear, according to those on hand.
"Like Bo Nix, the man most often throwing to him, Vele looks different. He is more confident. His athleticism continues to shine," The Denver Post's Troy Renck wrote on June 7. "When you think, you stink, the saying goes in sports. And Vele’s mind has clearly slowed down at the start of Year 2.
"The prediction of a big season for the former Utah star doesn’t make sense given the roster. But witnessing Vele’s sticky fingers and sharp routes raises the question: What if contract talks with Courtland Sutton do not result in an extension? Vele definitely looks like a long-term answer as his replacement."
Taking Payton at his word, Vele will be back on the field when training camp kicks off in late July, competing to become the full-time WR2 opposite Sutton -- a heated competition that also includes rookie Pat Bryant and sophomore Troy Franklin, for whom the club has forecast an "ascension" in 2025.
“There’s that [saying that] repetition is the mother of learning," Payton said of Franklin on Thursday. "You’re seeing him play faster with a much greater awareness within each play. He’s extremely explosive, and I think he’s, I would say, five pounds heavier. A little thicker. He’s had a good spring.”