Broncos HC Sean Payton Dishes On Third-Year CB Riley Moss
Outside, the national perception surrounding Denver Broncos third-year cornerback Riley Moss is that he may be expendable following the addition of top draft pick Jahdae Barron.
Inside the walls of Broncos Park, however, Moss holds a much different -- and noteworthy -- standing.
“He had a good season last year," head coach Sean Payton told reporters Saturday. "Look, he’s sticky. Obviously, he’s going to get a lot of traffic and a lot of balls thrown his way. I like his length and his ability to mirror and shadow. He’s a good tackler and he does a lot of things well. He’s come back in really good shape, and I think we saw it in training camp last year.”
A 2023 third-round pick, Moss was elevated to a full-time starting role last season opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. He largely held his own, totaling 65 solo tackles, eight pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble — that is, until a November knee injury sidelined his sophomore ascension.
Moss graded out sub-optimally according to Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 57.8 overall grade and 56.0 coverage mark. This led the analytics giant to recently conclude that Denver might entertain trading the former Iowa star.
"How Denver configures its secondary will be telling for Moss’ outlook," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote on July 24. "The Broncos figure to have two good inside options in Barron and Ja’Quan McMillan, but will the Texas rookie also man the outside CB2 spot next to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II? Denver may retain the 25-year-old Moss as depth, but if his role is constricted, other teams could come calling."
But the Broncos aren't inclined to answer.
A cost-controlled asset on his rookie deal, Moss will compete throughout the summer with Barron for the coveted second outside CB job. If that's not in the cards, he can push McMillian for primary slot duties. In a worst-case scenario, he'd still be one of the NFL's best backups -- and a key cog to the operation.
“He’s got that flex," Payton said of Moss. "When we talk about guys that can do more than one thing, he’s played inside.”
“Just playing corner, I think those things we’re discussing have to exist," he added, regarding the mentality of potentially being Surtain's running mate. "You’re going to have some plays and bouncing back and not letting it affect the next down.”