How the Broncos’ 2023 Draft Picks Are Paying Off

Since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2023, the Denver Broncos have made 19 draft selections. The Broncos' draft capital was limited in Payton's first year because of the ill-fated 2022 trade for Russell Wilson.

But now those players drafted in 2023 have completed their third season with the Broncos. What exactly have the Broncos gotten in return from these players, and what can we expect from them in the future?

With the No. 1-seeded Broncos enjoying a well-earned playoff bye, let's break down their five 2023 draft picks. We'll take a look at the next two draft classes later this week.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR | Round 2, Pick 63

Mims' biggest impact has been on special teams. He has 1,172 punt return yards and 658 kickoff return yards in his first three seasons. Mims has also been named to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro team twice, to the second team in 2023 and to the first team in 2024.

On offense, Mims hasn't contributed as much, with 136 receptions for 1,202 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season was 2024, in which he scored six touchdowns off 39 receptions for 503 yards.

Mims has earned a proven performance escalator (PPE) for his Pro Bowl selection, which should raise his 2026 salary to a projected $5.658M. It remains to be seen whether the Broncos extend him, but while he didn't contribute as much on offense in 2025, his importance to the return game might convince the team to keep him around.

Drew Sanders | LB | Round 3, Pick 67

The Broncos haven't gotten much out of Sanders, who was active for all 17 games as a rookie with four starts. He was limited to special teams but showed some promise when he played defense.

But Sanders missed 13 games in 2024 because of injuries, and in 2025, it cost him the season again. He could find himself on the roster bubble going into 2026.

Sanders hasn't earned a PPE, but even without a raise in his salary, the Broncos aren’t likely to just keep him for cheap depth. He will have to show not only that he's healthy, but that he has the talent to contribute, if he is to make the roster in 2026.

Riley Moss | CB | Round 3, Pick 83

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos traded up for Moss, who didn't contribute much on defense as a rookie, then earned a starting job in 2024 and played 14 games. He had eight pass breakups and forced a fumble.

This past season, Moss has gotten a lot more attention from opposing quarterbacks, and while he has a career-best 19 pass breakups (which led the NFL), he has drawn seven penalties for defensive pass interference.

Moss earned a PPE based on his playing time, which will raise his 2026 salary to a projected amount of $3.453M. It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos try to extend him.

Moss has played well despite the penalties, but the Broncos might hope that Jahdae Barron can eventually take over as the No. 2 cornerback.

JL Skinner | S | Round 6 | Pick 183

Skinner was considered to be raw in terms of his development when he was drafted. However, he's since become a quality contributor on special teams.

Skinner was active for just two games as a rookie, then played in 14 games in 2024 and drew 79% of the special teams snaps. In 2025, he drew 68% of the special teams snaps.

On defense, though, Skinner has seldom played. Still, his value to special teams might get him a short-term extension for what a third-phase contributor is worth. He isn't set to receive PPE for 2026.

Alex Forsyth | C | Round 7, Pick 257

Forsyth, a former college teammate of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, didn't play as a rookie, then saw some time on offense in 2024 when starter Luke Wattenberg missed time. Forsyth played 26% of the snaps in 2024, along with 20% of the special teams snaps.

This year, Forsyth hasn't seen as much time, but he has been called into action after Wattenberg was lost to a shoulder injury late in the season. Forsyth has been decent, but struggled in the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Forsyth won't be in line for PPE in 2026, and he's not likely to get an extension, given that the Broncos have already paid Wattenberg. But he should be counted on to provide depth again in 2026, and perhaps he'll find a starting job elsewhere after next year.

