Sean Payton Sheds Light on RJ Harvey's 3rd-Down Role in Broncos Offense
The Denver Broncos are back. Well, almost.
Friday saw the Broncos kick off their rookie minicamp, and on Saturday, fans got their first look at the 2025 crop of draft picks. At the podium on Saturday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke at length about what he's seen from the draft class thus far, but for obvious reasons, a good chunk of the early questions he fielded were on the subject of first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and second-round running back RJ Harvey.
As it stands, Harvey projects as the Broncos' No. 1 running back, though he'll have to earn it throughout the offseason and training camp. The big concern about the former UCF star is whether he can contribute as a pass protector in passing situations and third down.
Without giving specifics on Harvey's pass-blocking acumen, Payton made it clear that one way or another, the rookie will be seeing the field on the 'money down,' and once again, the head coach floated the names of two of his former New Orleans playmakers, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara.
“When you think about this, Sproles, Kamara, there are a lot of different backs we’ve had that we can create different protections to make sure that the matchup’s right," Payton said. "Because I know the question is, ‘Is he a three-down back?’ Well, he’s going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite."
Just because Harvey's on the field on a given third down doesn't mean the Broncos have to deploy him in pass protection to pick up a blitzer or chip an edge rusher. The upside he brings as a playmaker in the passing game will be the priority when it comes to his usage.
There are schematic ways around utilizing the young running back on third down without leaving Bo Nix vulnerable or removing the explosive ball-carrier from the equation. Every once in a while, yes, Harvey will have to pick up a linebacker shooting a gap.
"There’s a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths. It would happen occasionally with Darren where I’d say to him, ‘Every once in a while, you might get matched up on [former NFL LB] NaVorro Bowman or [former NFL LB Patrick] Willis. I’m not going to make a habit of doing that, but…’" Payton said before getting specific on Harvey again. "If you watch his stature, he’s put together pretty well. So there’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner. We’re not interested in the small runners, but we’re OK with the short runners.”
In Saturday's install, the Broncos only put in one running back receiving route. But as the coaches spoon-feed the rookies each day and open up and install more of the offense, Harvey will be called upon to run various routes.
From the moment he was drafted, the Broncos brass spoke of their confidence in Harvey's potential as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, even though he wasn't used that way much at UCF, mostly due to the school's style of offense. The Broncos saw it a little bit on tape, but especially at his pro day. Payton liked what he saw from Harvey in Saturday's practice, relative to the route the Broncos were installing.
“It was today’s install. We put in really one route. We didn’t have it yesterday," Payton said. "I think when you look at a lot of college offenses, I don’t know how often the running back is built into the passing game. I think they are to some degree, but I think maybe a little bit more so at the NFL level.... You try to get, if we have one of those plays in the script, we try to make sure he’s getting that rep. So there’s a lot of thought given to the play and who’s in on that play. That was the second install, and it was good to see.”
As Harvey goes through the NFL assimilation process of getting to know his new teammates and coaches and assimilating the playbook and scheme, he also has to contend with going from relative sea level to 5,280 feet. The altitude for the uninitiated can be as big of an obstacle as anything else in the first few practices.
“I’m getting adjusted to it," Harvey said on Saturday. "It’s been a little tough, but I’ve been getting through it. Everybody has said it’ll take about a week or two to get used to it, so I’ll be fine.”
Harvey averaged 6.8 yards per carry last year at UCF, rushing for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Broncos hope to help him translate that momentum into his rookie season, and it's clear that he'll be very involved in the first-team offense.
Like any rookie, Harvey is soaking it all in and perhaps even pinching himself at times. The enormity of his opportunity and the blessing of being drafted into the NFL isn't lost on him.
"We’re all just blessed to be here," Harvey said.
The former Golden Knight wanted to hear his name called in the NFL draft, but he was hoping it would be Payton's Broncos whose voice came through on the phone, and he explained why on Saturday.
“Bo Nix. I love how he plays," Harvey said. "I feel like this is a great team, had a great year last year, a young team, great defense... I’m just ready to get to work with all the vets.”
As a former quarterback himself, Harvey loves what he sees in Nix. Within a couple weeks' time, he'll get his chance to start working directly with Nix and the first-team offense when the veterans descend fully on Dove Valley to begin the first voluntary minicamp on May 27.
