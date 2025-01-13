Sean Payton & Vance Joseph's Heated Sideline Exchange in Buffalo: Context
Reactions are pouring in after the Denver Broncos' season came crashing to an end in Upstate New York, as the Buffalo Bills spanked them 31-7 in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. One of the pervading storylines is the 'heated' exchange between Broncos head coach and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph about halfway through the fourth quarter.
Here's what that looked like courtesy of CBS:
We've seen what a Payton sideline tirade looks like. This wasn't that.
While we can't make out what Payton said to Joseph, he was obviously pointing out something on the field from the defense that he didn't like. At that moment, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had just completed a 19-yard strike to Matt Hollins, who was subsequently flagged for taunting Patrick Surtain II.
The flag pushed the Bills back to their own 18-yard line. Buffalo would ultimately settle for a field goal, the last points of the game.
If Payton had a bone to pick with Joseph, there was plenty of material there in Buffalo. What Payton was taking exception to in that very moment is up for debate, but the Broncos defense couldn't get off the field, relinquishing 210 rushing yards and allowing the Bills to convert 8-of-13 third-down tries.
Outside of Bo Nix's 43-yard touchdown strike to fellow rookie Troy Franklin on Denver's opening drive, nothing went according to Payton and Joseph's game plan. And both veteran coaches share complicity in how the Broncos performed in their first playoff game since Super Bowl 50.
While the CBS cameras captured a heated conversation between Payton and Joseph, it's ultimately much ado about nothing. Joseph's defense was obliterated but overall, the unit punched way above its weight class this season.
Joseph would definitely like to get the entire month of December back, but his defense led the league in sacks, finished second in scoring, and seventh in yards. The 63 sacks Joseph's defense put on the board broke Denver's single-season franchise record, which had stood since 1984.
For as much shade as Joseph is getting following the disappointing loss in Buffalo, he's not going anywhere, unless a team hires him away as head coach. If Payton wouldn't fire Joseph after a historically bad showing in Miami last year, he's not going to do it after all the Broncos accomplished defensively this year, sending two guys to the Pro Bowl and three players to the All-Pro Team.
