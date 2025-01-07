Payton: Broncos DC Vance Joseph 'Going To Be Head Coach Again'
Denver Broncos head man Sean Payton believes defensive coordinator Vance Joseph "is going to be a head coach again" after his unit helped the organization to its first playoff berth in nearly a decade.
Payton's remarks came Monday after it was reported that the New York Jets requested permission to interview Joseph for their coaching vacancy.
"I think it’s a great sign, No. 1 for Vance," Payton told reporters. "He’s smart. He’s a great communicator. He has a very calm and I would say strong voice. His players play extremely hard for him. He’s been a great addition to our staff. My early years in New Orleans, I can recall the late [Saints Owner] Mr. [Tom] Benson came down, and we had been winning and had a number of coaches that had interview opportunities. I think one season we had three or four. He said, ‘Coach, we have a lot of interest in our coaches now. What do you think about that?’ I said, ‘Mr. Benson, we shouldn’t worry.’ I said, ‘We should only worry when there’s no interest.’ I think that trying to find and hire quality coaches that are passionate about what they’re doing—guys like Vance [with] his expertise. History has told us on a number of occasions the second experience for guys often times can be positive.
From a distraction standpoint, none of that can take place until next week. I’m sure all of our focus is on Buffalo. You watch the game last night, the best interview that [Lions Defensive Coordinator] Aaron Glenn could ever give was for three hours last night. There’s not one thing he can say or do to a GM or an owner that’s more impressive than that game. The same relative to Vance or these coaches that we want to see and certainly guys on our staff. I think that Vance is going to be a head coach again. The best interview happens early in the postseason. When you’re winning, things are shinier. I think that goes for coaches, too, with being hired.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Joseph served as Denver's HC from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record, before a four-year stint as Arizona's defensive play-caller. He returned to the Broncos in 2023 and turned around a group that led the NFL in sacks and ranked top-ten in various categories (points allowed, total yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, red zone percentage) this season.
Under his guidance, cornerback Patrick Surtain II earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection while outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, a first-time Pro Bowler, finished third in the league in quarterback takedowns. The team also enjoyed breakouts from lineman Zach Allen, OLB Jonathon Cooper, and CB Riley Moss.
“To his credit, he’s done a great job each week of really looking closely at like, ‘What do we have to take away and then force them to do something that they haven’t done much of?’ Then how do we rush each quarterback?’ Some of these guys are better when they’re seeing pressure. Some of them maybe not so well. There’s a lot of confidence and complete buy-in. His communication skills are outstanding," Payton said of Joseph in December.
The Broncos are slated to face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Sunday, following which Joseph could sit down with the Jets or any of the other five NFL clubs (Raiders, Saints, Patriots, Bears, Jaguars) seeking a new head coach in 2025.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!