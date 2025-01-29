Senior Bowl | Day 2: Five Risers the Broncos Should Notice
MOBILE, AL — The Denver Broncos, along with the 31 other NFL teams and media from across the country, made the pilgrimage to Mobile, AL, for the Reese's Senior Bowl this week. The Broncos have multiple roster needs, including running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, safety, and defensive line.
With Day 2 of the Senior Bowl practices in the books, there were several prospects competing who no doubt caught the Broncos' eye. That being said, there's a reason the free agency window comes a month-plus before the NFL draft on the league calendar.
Teams use free agency to fill immediate roster holes, freeing them up to take a more best-player-available approach in the draft. But remember, with very few exceptions, BPA selections are usually at a position of need.
What I'm getting at is that it's highly unlikely that running back, for example, will be the four-alarm need that it appears to be currently on the Broncos roster. The team will sign someone in free agency, but head coach Sean Payton likes to have two backs, so the draft will factor in.
With Day 2's practices for the American and National Team in the books, here are five risers I watched in Mobile who should definitely be on Denver's radar.
Arian Smith | WR | Georgia
The American Team wideout had himself an excellent Day 2, building some serious momentum as the week progresses and elevating his stock. He had several nice catches during one-on-one and team drills. The just-under 6-foot, 175-pound George product is a little bit skinny, but he's a smooth athlete, an impressive route runner, and he's got some hands.
The Broncos want to add speed to the offense to build the nest around Bo Nix. Smith reportedly ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash as a high scool recruit at Lakeland High School (FL). He checks a lot of the boxes.
Jack Bech | WR | TCU
Sticking to the receiver theme, Bech balled out on Day 2. The American Team wideout looks like a short tight end with light feet. At 212 pounds, he looks jacked in person and he measured in at the Senior Bowl at a little over 6-foot-1.
Bech uses his bigger frame well to box out defenders, and he's a surprisingly smooth athlete for his size. With purportedly 4.5-second speed, he's not the fastest, but he showed some sticky hands and could be an interesting option for a team like the Broncos looking for talent on the boundary.
We know how much Payton loves big-bodied receivers, and while Bech isn't going to compete with Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele (6-foot-4) in the height department, he's still well over 6-foot and, again, did I mention he's jacked?
Trevor Etienne | RB | Georgia
Etienne checks in at 5-foot-8 and 202 pounds, and he's one of those guys who looks like he was made to play running back. The American Team back showed excellent vision and burst and is poised to be on Denver's big board come draft day.
Etienne looks like a Day 2 guy who could rise high enough to be in play for Denver at pick 51. It's possible.
Jake Briningstool | TE | Clemson
The Broncos have a big need at tight end. In a perfect world, the Broncos want some speed at tight end to help stretch the field (from the seam) and while Briningstool might not be the fastest, he's definitely a plus-athlete. At 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, he has a frame that looks like it has room to add some muscle at the NFL level.
Based on the eye test, the American Team tight end looks like a Day 2 prospect. There are some intriguing tight end options in this class, including several underclassman, but the Senior Bowl has three guys in Briningstool, Miami's Elijah Arroyo, and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. who merit interest.
Quincy Riley | CB | Louisville
Cornerback isn't a massive need for Denver, but Riley Moss' injury down the stretch proved that an NFL team can never have enough. Enter The National Team's Riley, who balled out on Day 2, picking off Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and making several big plays in coverage.
The 5-foot-10, 192 Riley has decent size, and feisty, sticky coverage. The kid can run and he's got some developed ball skills.
