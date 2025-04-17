Broncos Skip First-Round RB in Final Draft Projection
The final three-round Denver Broncos mock draft, featuring three new prospects, has arrived. While the NFL Draft is and should always be about adding the best talent available when on the clock, the Broncos’ biggest roster needs — defensive linemen, pass-catching weapons, and running back(s) — align with the strengths of the incoming class.
It’s impossible to know exactly how the board will break, but based on cumulative mock scenarios, it's feasible for Denver to address all of these positions within as many rounds and put an official stamp on what has been a terrific offseason.
Here goes:
Round 1 (Pick No. 20 overall): Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Anyone who's followed these mocks or other draft musings this offseason knows how one should feel about getting ahead of the impending free agency onslaught that is set to occur to the Broncos’ defensive front in the 2026 free agency cycle, and how important it is for Denver to find options this draft to develop into a primary role come next season.
There are always reps available for the heaviest rotated positional group in football, so this time, a talent too freaky for Denver to pass on is Stewart.
Something of an enigma this cycle, Stewart tested at an elite level for an edge rusher during February's Scouting Combine, measuring at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, with 34 ⅛” arm length and an insane 84 ¾” wingspan. With the Aggies, he produced some highlight-reel plays destroying blockers at the point of attack, both in the run and pass game, but also had ample tape with questionable finishing and awareness.
The Broncos do not necessarily need an EDGE for the makeup of their 2025 roster; the combination of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, and Dondrea Tillman is solid on paper. But Stewart offers traits that no one along the current front possesses. He is longer, more physical, and versatile with the ability to play wide-9 and reduce down to 4i. And with Bonitto entering the final year of his contract, Stewart would give the Broncos leverage in case the former can’t find common contractual ground.
Round 2 (Pick No. 51 overall): Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Instead of going wide receiver here, the Broncos opt to take advantage of a talented tight end class, nabbing Taylor in the second round. With Lucas Krull and Nate Atkins back-of-the-depth-chart, and despite signing Evan Engram in free agency, Denver could stand to add a weapon to bolster the room and grow with quarterback Bo Nix over the next four seasons.
Taylor (6-5, 251) measured with adequate hand size at 10 inches and arm length at 32.25 inches. He ran a 4.68-second forty-yard dash and posted a solid 1.64-second time in the 10-yard split.
Taylor is not overly explosive as an athlete, but he is smooth and sudden in and out of his movements before and after the catch, and as a blocker. Taylor has good hands to make plays on contested balls and outside his frame through contact. He'll need to continue to work on his blocking, but the potential is there to improve given his youth and frame.
The question is whether Taylor will be available when the Broncos are on the clock at 51, as there's been late buzz about him being a sneaky Round 1 selection. Ranking No. 45 on the consensus Big Board, though, he’s not an egregious prospect for Denver at this slot.
Round 3 (Pick No. 85 overall): Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
The Broncos' biggest need left on the roster is running back. Fortunately, this is one of the most robust RB draft classes in recent history. While GM George Paton did mention the lack of true three-down backs in the class, Denver has the ability to build a “three-down back” in the aggregate rounds.
Martinez fits well in not only a zone scheme, but also has shown the ability to be a punishing runner in gap concepts. The 6-foot, 217-pounder ranked third among all runners in yards after contact per attempt and was one of the best backs in converting on late downs and short-yardage situations.
Martinez may not have an explosive gear to his game to separate from defenders once in the open field, but he can be a consistent early-downs eater. The big negative is that he's more potential than realization in the pass game. A team will likely want to pair him with an explosive pass-catching RB to maximize the backfield.