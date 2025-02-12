Six Young Broncos Poised for Bigger Roles in 2025
In order to have sustained success in today’s NFL, teams must put faith in their young players to rise to the next level. Too many teams lose patience and opt for big free-agent expenditures in an attempt to keep their winning ways.
Furthermore, teams that trust their evaluations and development of players are more flexible in the NFL draft and aren’t forced to select specifically based on need. Believing in young players is key.
The Denver Broncos relied on the ascension of several young players for their winning season in 2024. If the Broncos want to continue that success, six young players must step into a large role in 2025.
Let's break it down.
JL Skinner | S
The Broncos received a huge boost in the secondary by having cornerback Riley Moss start opposite Patrick Surtain II this season. Next year, the secondary needs another player to make a jump to becoming a starter.
Out of the six Broncos who must take a bigger role, Skinner’s ascension could be the most important to the team. After letting All-Pro safety Justin Simmons go in 2024, the Broncos got by with P.J. Locke and free-agent pickup Brandon Jones. Jones had a terrific season, but Locke did not.
Relying on a sixth-round draft choice to step into a starting role might not seem like the highest priority but don’t let Skinner's draft pedigree fool you. He was on pace to be drafted much higher in 2023 but an injury working out pre-draft dropped him down boards.
After essentially “red-shirting” his rookie season, Skinner was given a much larger role on special teams in 2024. His open-field tackling would be an upgrade to Locke, and Skinner has the range to be a difference-maker in run support. The Broncos have to upgrade the safety group and they need to rely on Skinner to make that big step into a starting role.
Drew Sanders | LB
Taken in the same draft as Skinner but in the third round, Sanders is next on the list. Before he can move into the starting lineup, the Broncos have to decide on his position and stick with it.
The Broncos moved Sanders from inside linebacker to outside, but that was an ill-advised position change. He needs to stay at inside linebacker. It's the position where he would have optimal impact, and the Broncos are in dire need of help in that group. Sanders has the athletic ability, range, and blitzing prowess to be a versatile difference-maker.
Levelle Bailey | LB
If the Broncos decide to keep Sanders at outside linebacker, the next man up is Bailey. Already identified as a 2025 surprise sleeper, Bailey makes plays in big moments and has pass coverage ability.
He needed NFL seasoning, which he received in 2024. That experience has Bailey poised for a bigger role. With the entire inside linebacker corps going through a complete overhaul, his presence is required.
Audric Estime | RB
There were high hopes for Estime to be the workhorse back in 2024 but he was used sparingly. He had a rough start to the season with a fumble in his first action, and the rest of his time was typically as a part-time back.
This was curious since the Broncos' rushing attack was lackluster with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. Estime showed promise at times, but a running back like him needs a large amount of carries each game as he wears down a defense. His sparing usage didn't allow that to happen.
The Broncos need more from Estime next season, with Williams being an unrestricted free agent and question marks across this group. Even if the Broncos draft a running back to be the starter, Estime needs to be a valuable rotational piece so that the rushing attack doesn’t fall off when the starter is taking a breather.
Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
Elite pass rushing defensive lineman are going to be all the rage after what just happened in the Super Bowl. The Broncos already have two really good pass rushers on the defensive line in Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers.
There is a young player on the team who has the potential to be another while having the size to be solid against the run. That player is Uwazarike.
I also identified Uwazurike as a 2025 surprise sleeper, and if that potential can come to fruition, he could be an impact player at nose tackle. His growth was stunted due to his gambling suspension, but if he can have a full offseason, 2025 will be his time to shine.
Blake Watson | RB
The final player who needs to step up is Watson. Even if he's not going to become the 'joker' that Sean Payton wants, Watson must become a valuable change-of-pace contributor.
McLaughlin was supposed to be that player but as we saw in 2024, he struggled to be a true difference-maker. Watson has very good receiving skills that could make him a threat in the passing game.
On top of that, Watson could add a bit of weight to his frame, which is already bigger than McLaughlin's, to allow him to hold up better as a runner between the tackles. Watson can develop into an all-purpose running back who would help open up more of the Broncos’ offense.
Bottom Line
It's unlikely that all six of these players will develop into starters for 2025. The Broncos coaches need to put trust in them to take on a bigger role.
The Broncos have nailed their drafts recently, finding four All-Pro players and several starters. The team needs to trust that the past two draft classes are more of the same.
