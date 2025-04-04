Four Sleepers With RB1 Upside Broncos Could Target on Day 2 & 3
It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos have serious needs at running back to help carry them to victory on Sundays. Luckily, the 2025 NFL draft is weeks away and filled to the brim with backs of all shapes, sizes, and skillsets.
While many fans are pounding the table for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty or North Carolina's Omarion Hampton in the first round, there are numerous options on Day 2 and beyond, as GM George Paton expressed this week.
"I think you can get a good back in the second round up and all the way to the sixth round. That’s how it is," Paton said from the annual NFL meetings.
The Broncos need a running back (or two) to help boost their ground game and take some weight off Bo Nix’s shoulders. This year’s draft has a plethora of options beyond the first round that Denver should look at, and the four we'll talk about today would stand a good chance of making an impact for from day one.
We all know the bigger names like Jeanty and Hampton, but there are sleepers in this class that Denver should consider outside of the first round.
Jarquez Hunter | Auburn
Hunter’s combination of power and vision makes him an intriguing option for the Broncos. Over his four years at Auburn, he tallied 3,929 scrimmage yards and 29 touchdowns.
While Hunter's volume of receptions is lower, he’s shown enough to be a viable option as a safety valve for his quarterback, and he also has punt/kick return ability, making him an asset on special teams. His pass protection leaves a lot to be desired, and he needs more reps as a pass-catcher, but adding a two-down thumper like him on Day 3 makes a ton of sense.
Ollie Gordon ll | Oklahoma State
Gordon is a big back at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds who's ultra-physical and has a nose for the end zone with 36 touchdowns in his three years at Oklahoma State. His 2023 season was spectacular, rushing for 1,732 yards (6.1 YPA) and 21 touchdowns, along with 330 receiving yards and an additional score.
Gordon’s combination of physicality and natural hands could make him a viable option for Denver. The concerns about his production falling in 2024 are slightly concerning, but he still put up 880 yards and 13 touchdowns. Gordon could be the “thunder” back to replace Javonte Williams.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Trevor Etienne | Georgia
Etienne may not be the most explosive option in this year’s draft, but his elusiveness and vision are notable. His 4.4 speed makes him dangerous on wide runs, and his hands are very reliable in the passing game.
Etienne’s production was low throughout his college career with 2,513 total yards between Florida and Georgia and no more than 131 attempts in a season, but that means he has more tread on his tires. He shouldn’t be a lead back in Denver’s offense, but Etienne is an excellent complementary piece whose speed and elusiveness can help fuel the ground game.
Damien Martinez | Miami
Martinez is another powerful back who craves contact and barrels through defenders. While he doesn’t possess blazing speed (4.51), his vision and agility allow him to find alternate lanes and sort through the garbage.
Martinez’s 3,560 total yards and 26 touchdowns are impressive, as is his career average of 6.2 YPC. He can potentially be a lead horse in the Broncos stable and would be an excellent pick on day two or three.
Recommended Articles
Join the most passionate fanbase in Denver Broncos-land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!