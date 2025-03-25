Broncos' Search For an RB1: Three Qualified Mid-Round Prospects
Following a tremendous 10-win 2024 campaign, the Denver Broncos are looking to continue to build their roster around rookie quarterback Bo Nix. GM George Paton, alongside head coach Sean Payton, has done a tremendous job in free agency to add key pieces to the defense, as well as adding a move tight end as a dynamic pass-catching option.
One piece the Broncos haven’t addressed thus far has been running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams in free agency to Dallas, and despite having Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin on the roster, they could definitely use an upgrade to the room and add more depth to the unit overall.
Fans all across Broncos Country are clamoring for Payton and Paton to add a premier player at the position early in the draft — such as Ashton Jeanty from Boise State or Omarion Hampton from North Carolina — with their first-round selection at No. 20 overall. However, there is a lot of buzz throughout the draft community that suggests neither will be available when the Broncos go on the clock.
Fortunately, this year’s draft class is loaded at the running back position, with several starting quality players potentially being available as the draft rolls on to the later rounds. Denver still has needs at tight end, defensive line, and safety that they need to address, so looking to the depth of the running back class is a viable option.
Some draft analysts would even suggest targeting multiple players in this deep class to help bolster the room from top to bottom. Here are three mid-round running back prospects that the Broncos could have their eyes on.
Round 3 | DJ Giddens | Kansas State
A player that the Broncos have already brought to Dove Valley for a top-30 visit, Giddens is an incredibly fun prospect at the position. Possessing good size at 6-foot and 212 pounds with 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, he shows quality vision behind the line of scrimmage, creativity in exploiting running lanes, and contact balance through the hole.
Giddens has a knack for getting “skinny” between defenders, rarely receives hard contact from tacklers, and falls forward for extra yardage on nearly every carry between the tackles. While his acceleration and burst are lacking, he has great long speed as he opens up wide strides to run away from defenders. He isn’t a burner, but he does have some great breakaway runs on his tape when he gets to the second level.
As a receiver, Giddens does a nice job as a route runner to create some separation when tasked with routes over the middle of the field, but he has some frustrating inconsistencies when trying to catch the ball moving horizontally out of the backfield on swing routes. He’ll need to work hard to get through some concentration drops at the next level, but those issues are coachable problems rather than a lack of ability.
As a do-it-all running back, Giddens would be a great fit on all three downs for the Broncos and offer a solid starting option as a more well-rounded player than Estime or McLaughlin.
Round 4 | Damien Martinez | Miami
Big, bullheaded, mean, and powerful, Martinez wins as a bully between the tackles and constantly finds ways to add yardage to his runs with a good blend of size and contact balance. Standing at a rock solid 6-foot and 217 pounds with the build of a back that weighs north of 230, he looks the part on and off the field.
Martinez's vision and creativity are amazing to watch, as he does an excellent job of pulling defenders out of position to exploit running lanes at the next level. When he does find a defender at the next level, he has a “run through your face” mentality that will get you out of your seat. There are several examples on his tape of dynamic shiftiness in his hips as a bigger back, and he is incredibly hard to take down from behind.
There is a lot of room for Martinez to grow as a true three-down player as he struggles catching the ball outside of his framework and his route running is lackluster. But his size and willingness as a pass protector could allow him to see work in obvious passing situations at the next level.
Although the Broncos already have a similar player in Estime on the roster, Martinez is a better prospect with his lower-half agility and creativity at the second level.
Round 6 | LeQuint Allen | Syracuse
A true do-it-all player, Allen is a solid prospect both as an outside-the-tackles runner and receiving threat out of the backfield. He has above-average vision to find open space both as a runner and receiver and does a good job finding hidden yardage with the ball in his hands.
While Allen may not be the most explosive player in the class, his creativity and high football IQ help him make the most out of nothing and he typically finds a way to create positive yardage when things go wrong in front of him.
Patience is a virtue as a running back, and Allen has it in spades. When running toss and outside zone plays, he sets up his blockers for success, presses the hole laterally, then drives forward with a solid burst. His work in the screen passing game is awesome to watch, as he allows defenders to get vertical toward the quarterback before leaking out and showing reliable hands in the flats behind his blockers.
Pass protection isn’t a strong suit for Allen as he lacks size and power in his frame, but he does well enough to not offer a tell for the defense in passing situations. His receiving ability should cover up his pass protection deficiencies, though there could be a lack of trust in that area at the next level.
Bottom Line
Even though there is a loud call from the fanbase for the Broncos to draft a top-rated prospect at the running back position, this class has more than enough quality options to target in the later rounds.
This draft class is widely considered a “weak” class overall from top to bottom, especially given the lack of high-end talent at the positions of value like quarterback, tackle, cornerback, and edge defenders. But the positions of lesser value offer the most talented classes in recent memory. This year’s tight end and safety class offer a solid group of prospects with several options within the top 100 picks, but the fall off in quality prospects drops off heavily on day three.
The Broncos still have needs to address along their defensive line for the future. They could use another wide receiver to add more versatility to the room. They also should add a safety to further the depth of the room.
Adding a running back is a huge need, but it doesn’t have to be the priority at the top of the draft. Given the depth of talent, variety of skill sets, and positional value of the running back position, Denver should look at several players down the board to add more versatility and talent to their run game.
