Broncos Unlikely to Face Steelers QB Russell Wilson in Week 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to start quarterback Justin Fields — not Russell Wilson — against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, all but ending the #RevengeGame narrative between the ballyhooed veteran and his former employer.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained Wilson is still nursing a calf injury that held him out of Week 1.
"[A]s I sit here today, we’re preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback,” Tomlin said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell’s hurt, he’s not available to us. And so as you guys know, as a general practice, I focus my energy on those that are available and their readiness. Just saw Justin, he just finished a good workout here today and excited about maybe going through a complete week with him in terms of the preparation process. But, again, we’ll take it day by day.
“Russ is not scheduled to work in totality tomorrow. To what degree, I do not know. And then we’ll play it by ear from there based on the results and the things that we see, in terms of whether or not we consider him and to what degree we consider him.”
Wilson, who turns 36 in November, was released by the Broncos in March following two largely disappointing seasons. The nine-time Pro Bowler soon after signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum — Denver is paying the majority of his 2024 salary — to compete with Fields for Pittsburgh's QB1 job.
Wilson suffered a calf injury during training camp and re-aggravated it prior to last Sunday's season opener. Fields started in his stead, completing 17-of-26 passes for 156 yards, while adding 57 rushing yards on 14 carries, in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Tomlin did allow the possibility, faint as it may be, that Wilson suits up at Empower Field to face the coach (Sean Payton) who dumped him and the quarterback (Bo Nix) who replaced him.
“I just visited with [Wilson],” he said, per Pro Football Talk. “He feels better today than he did over the weekend. And so what that means, I don’t know as we sit here today. I know that we’re going to take the same approach we take with a lot of people in terms of injury. We’ll first start with his participation and his level of participation, his quality of participation.
“Over the course of the week, we’ll be analyzing whether he’s capable of protecting himself, whether he’s capable of being productive. When we get to those points, that’s when we’ll ponder his inclusion or not — and when that happens will probably be a component of that equation.”
