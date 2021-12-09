Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Teddy Bridgewater Says TEs Fant & Okwuegbunam Must Take Play 'to Another Level'

    Noah Fant squares off against his former Iowa teammate T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.
    Author:

    Empower Field at Mile High will host a matchup on Sunday between a pair of former Iowa Hawkeye tight ends in the Denver Broncos' Noah Fant and the Detroit Lions' T.J Hockenson. Iowa’s famed tight end factory has also produced San Francisco superstar George Kittle in recent years, but the Hawkeyes' latest duo is yet to reach such lofty heights.

    Serious questions have been asked of Fant regarding his perceived lack of effort in blocking assignments and a failure to break enough tackles. All told, it’s an extremely harsh judgment to deliver on the 24-year-old, who's still managed to amass 424 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 49 catches this season. 

    Fant hoped to be the first tight end drafted in 2019 but Hockenson beat him to it by about 12 selections. Detroit selected Hockenson at pick No. 8 while Fant went to Denver at No. 20. 

    By way of comparison, Fant’s totals this season don’t lag that far behind Hockenson’s stat line of 583 yards receiving on 61 receptions and four touchdowns to date. But stats only tell part of the bigger picture for tight ends in terms of production and since Fant’s backup, Albert Okwuegbunam, returned to action the Broncos' increased commitment to running the ball has seen both primarily putting in the dirty work asked of them as blockers. 

    Head coach Vic Fangio revealed on Wednesday that the Broncos will remain committed to employing a rotation at tight end, a concept that has been utilized successfully to keep the running backs fresh this season as supervised by tight ends coach Wade Harman.

    Read More

    “Wade does a good job subbing those guys in and out, keeping them fresh, and keeping them ready to go,” Fangio said on Wednesday. “We have confidence in both of them. Noah [is] the starter, but we feel good when Albert [is] in there.”

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Much of what Fangio is trying to achieve is designed to keep the Broncos alive in the AFC playoff chase, which will throw a 17th game at contending teams in 2021. Fans have plenty of reasons to be frustrated that Fant has yet to be given the chance to shine in the passing game, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater urged both his tight ends to stay dedicated to the far less glamorous nitty-gritty.

    “Those guys just have to keep doing what they’re doing and take it to another level. That’s everyone, though,” Bridgewater said. “They’re making plays, and at the end of the day, we’re not satisfied if we’re not winning. But those guys are doing some great things. The run game, blocking defensive ends, outside linebackers, catching the ball in the passing game, getting extra yards after the catch. So those guys just got to keep doing what they’re doing, and at this time of year, just take it to another level.”

    Fant’s head-to-head with his old college teammate Hockenson might provide additional inspiration to do just that but without splashy receiving totals, it’s much harder for fans to see.

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam
    News

    Teddy Calls on TEs Fant & Okwuegbunam to Take it 'to Another Level'

    54 seconds ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Fangio Says Broncos are 'a Better Team' than Past Two Seasons: Is it True?

    29 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Analytics Answer Whether Teddy Bridgewater is Broncos' True Long-Term QB

    15 hours ago
    Drew Lock, Aaron Rodgers
    News

    Drew Lock Leads New Broncos-Aaron Rodgers Trade Proposal

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. (20) and free safety Justin Simmons (31) and strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) with teammates before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Coors Field.
    News

    PFF Ranks 4 Broncos Among 2022 Top-75 NFL Free Agents

    19 hours ago
    Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
    News

    Report: QB Russell Wilson Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause for Broncos

    22 hours ago
    Teddy Bridgewater
    News

    Fangio Addresses Whether Broncos Will Make Offensive Personnel Changes

    Dec 8, 2021
    Shurmur Coach Speak
    Film

    Film Room: 5 Plays Revealing Broncos' OC Pat Shurmur is in Over his Head

    Dec 7, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Broncos' Path to the Playoffs is Now Dangerously Narrow

    Dec 7, 2021