The Denver Broncos held their collective breath as starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater exited the team's Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after a scary head injury. He was sent to the hospital by ambulance and despite encouraging signs of movement in his extremities and other cognitive cues, he was kept there overnight.

Monday morning, however, Bridgewater was discharged from the hospital and sent home to rest and recover.

“He’s been released. He’s home, and he’s resting comfortably," head coach Vic Fangio said Monday. "He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night, he just sounded really tired. This morning [when] I just spoke to him, he sounded much better.”

It would appear Bridgewater suffered a rather serious concussion as he enters the NFL protocol for the second time this season, jeopardizing his Week 16 availability.

“Yeah—concussion protocol," Fangio said. "[It’s] probably highly unlikely he plays this week.”

That means Drew Lock will get the start in Week 16 on the road at the Las Vegas Raiders. After doing some good things against the Bengals, Lock fumbled away the game.

However, with a week of practice and preparation with the first-team offense, Fangio is optimistic the Broncos will get a better, more accurate version of Lock next Sunday.

“I hope after a week full of practice he’ll be much more comfortable and much more efficient in the whole operation," Fangio said. "His accuracy will be better—everything will be better.”

Considering that this is concussion No. 2 for Teddy this year, it's worth questioning the wisdom of even entertaining the possibility of him returning to the field. Yet, Fangio wouldn't rule it out as he revealed the Broncos won't place Bridgewater on injured reserve.

“No, not right now," Fangio said.

Time will tell how this season resolves for the now 7-7 Broncos and what becomes of Bridgewater, Lock, and the team's quarterback situation. For now, buckle up for what will be Lock's first start of the 2021 season against a divisional foe with which he holds a 1-2 record against all-time.

"It’s about these last three, winning these last three and putting ourselves in the best position we possibly can," Lock said Sunday night. "That’s what I can do if I’m out there. That’s what Teddy can do if he’s out there. It’s Teddy’s team. If they need me, I’m here.”

Lock is being called to action this week by the Broncos. We'll see whether he's equal to the opportunity this time around. He hasn't been at any point since the regular season started.