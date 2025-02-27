Potential 'Joker' Target Talks Connection with Broncos QB Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos are hunting for their "Loch Ness Monster," according to GM George Paton, otherwise known as the mythical, elusive "joker" for Sean Payton's offense. As the Broncos' search continues, they could find the answer in the form of two local kids.
At the NFL Combine, teams get 45 formal meetings with draft prospects, typically with all the primary decision-makers. While they’ll meet and talk with every prospect, these meetings are noteworthy because of their setting and format.
Two of the Broncos' 45 formal visits were with tight ends Gunnar Helm (Texas) and Terrance Ferguson (Oregon). Helm, a product of Cherry Creek under Dave Logan, grew up a Broncos fan.
“I did grow up a Broncos fan. I was a 20-minute drive from downtown Denver, grew up going to a lot of games, grew up going to Dove Valley for some camp practices," Helm said via 9NEWS' Mike Klis during his podium session at the Combine on Thursday.
Helm has some work to do as a blocker, but Paton discussed at the Combine how it's easier to teach blocking to a receiving tight end than the other way around. While he spent four years at Texas, Helm didn’t have much impact until the 2024 season. In his final season with the Longhorns, Helm caught 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, displaying reliable receiving ability.
Ferguson, who spent two seasons catching passes from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon, attended Heritage High School in Littleton, CO. During his podium session, Ferguson spoke about his friendship with Nix and the other former Oregon Ducks on the Broncos roster.
“I’m still really good friends with Bo. [I] keep up with him. Obviously, being from Denver, my whole family roots for the Broncos, especially when we have a couple guys there," Ferguson said from the Combine podium on Wednesday. "We have Troy (Franklin), Bo, Alex Forsyth, we have a lot of Ducks over there. I’ve been able to watch him [Nix], and he did a great job. Growing up in Denver, everyone’s a Broncos fan. To be able to play with a teammate you had a great relationship with, won a lot of games with—I’d say even more than that off the field, me and Bo have a great relationship.”
While tight ends typically take some time to adjust to the NFL, having chemistry with the quarterback can help ease the transition. Ferguson is more of a receiving tight end and will need work to develop his blocking, but we already know Paton's philosophy on that subject.
Ferguson's impact increased each year at Oregon, but in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Nix, he totaled 74 receptions for 805 yards and 11 touchdowns.
If the Broncos miss out on a tight end in the first round, they could turn to one of the local kids in Helm and Ferguson on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
