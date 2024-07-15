Terrell Davis Recounts Horrifying Treatment Aboard Airline
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis is "still in shock" after a "traumatizing event" allegedly occurred Saturday aboard a United Airlines flight from Denver to Orange County, Calif.
Davis — whose wife and children were present for the incident — took to his Instagram account Monday to recount the experience that left him "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."
“During the beverage service, my son politely requested a cup of ice," he explained. "The flight attendant either didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued past our row. I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us.
“He shouted, ‘Don’t hit me,’ and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane. I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange. I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him. I did not see or interact with him further for the duration of the flight. “As we landed in Orange County, the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated. Six FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane.
“The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence. I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off of the plane in handcuffs by the officers.
“I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry."
Davis continued: “During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations and the agents profusely apologized, even offering to support me and my family in any way possible.
“I have yet to hear anything from United Airlines. The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs — without due process or any explanation — cannot be undone.
“At this very moment, not even 48 hours later, we as a family are having to have hard conversations with each other about what transpired and answer the many questions that my children have.
“I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines."
Davis said he has retained legal counsel and threatened to pursue a course of action against the airline.
“My legal team at Stinar, Gould, Grieco, & Hensley will be in contact with United Airlines," he wrote on Instagram.
“I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family.
"These lies and the ensuing events have the capacity to tarnish the reputation I have spent decades building, and this person should not be able to do this again to anyone in the future.”
