Broncos Get Up-Close Look at Two Sleeper Weapons
The Denver Broncos got an up-close look at two sleeper prospects, one at tight end and the other at running back, at their respective pro days on March 25. At the Nebraska pro day, the Broncos reportedly had their tight ends coach present as Thomas Fidone II went through drills. At Maimi's, the Broncos reportedly ran the position drills for the running backs, including Damien Martinez.
Martinez, a projected third or fourth-round pick, only did the position drills standing on his NFL Combine athletic testing. Weighing 217 pounds, Martinez ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which is a good number, especially for that weight.
Over three years in college, 2022 and 2023 at Oregon State and 2024 at Miami, Martinez rushed for 3,169 yards for 32 touchdowns. He added 32 total catches for 391 yards in his production from scrimmage. While he may not be an elite receiver, he can be a reliable checkdown option, and ball security is a plus with Martinez.
Martinez's pass protection needs work, but he is a grinder as a runner who can excel when working between the tackles. He would add competition with Audric Estime for that role and could be added to replace what Javonte Williams brought to the offense as a runner.
With Fidone, he has been flying under the radar in a strong tight end class. While the Broncos didn’t run the position drill, having their tight ends coach present clearly shows who they were there to see. Fidone is projected to be a fourth or fifth-round pick, though his draft stock has been rising.
Fidone measured 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds at the Cmbine. He performed exceptionally well, posting a 9.44 relative athletic score.
There are many traits that make Fidone an effective receiver and blocker, and he would fit with what the Broncos are looking for. While he isn’t the type to develop into a ‘joker’ behind Evan Engram, he could develop into an in-line tight end to replace Adam Trautman, who is in the final year of his deal.
