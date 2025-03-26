Broncos Linked to 'Big Play' RB at Pick 20 in Round 1
The Denver Broncos have an obvious and apparent need at the running back position. After a fantastic free agency period, adding a number of potential key contributors across the roster and further amplifying a defense while adding a potential “joker” on offense, the Broncos can elevate their status from feisty little brother of the big bad Kansas City Chiefs and a few notches below the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the AFC.
That's especially true if Denver can generate a far better rushing attack in 2025. Listening to both head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton this offseason, they believe the offensive line is fine, the scheme is fine, but the play of the running back was simply not good enough.
The Broncos lost their best pass-protecting running back and snap leader at the position this offseason in Javonte Williams, who signed a one-year deal to join the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos still roster the likes of Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson at running back.
However, given that the Broncos are very much in a window and against the clock now with quarterback Bo Nix’s rookie contract, further reinforcements at running back are beyond necessary.
The Broncos do just that in NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks’ latest mock draft. While Broncos Country has dreamt of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and, after free agency, have jumped on to the train of North Carolina back Omarion Hampton, both could be gone by the time the Broncos are on the clock at 20.
In Brooks’ mock, Jeanty went No. 6 overall and Hampton No. 10, so the NFL.com analyst took the third back in this exercise, mocking Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson to Denver.
"Adding a running back is a top priority for an offense looking to support a young franchise QB in second-year pro Bo Nix. Henderson's speed and explosiveness add a big-play dimension to a grind-it-out offense," Brooks wrote.
Brooks is the second prominent media voice in recent weeks to link Henderson to Denver at pick 20. Would the Broncos take Henderson at 20?
He's certainly a big enough playmaker to warrant consideration for Denver. Henderson was a freshman phenom at Ohio State but suffered a fractured sesamoid bone in his foot that cost him games over multiple seasons for the Buckeyes.
If not for the foot injury, Henderson would probably be a more consensus first-round pick. But a running back with a foot injury that caused issues over multiple seasons should make any evaluator pause.
Henderson is also probably a back who some teams may ding because he's unlikely to be a bell-cow back, given his stature and injury history. Instead, he is best in a split-carry situation like he was his last season for Ohio State with equally promising prospect Quinshon Judkins.
In truth, Henderson, given his injury history, positional value, and the preposterous depth of the running backs in the 2025 class, is a tad rich for the 20th overall selection. With such options as Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Texas’ wide receiver Matthew Golden, Michigan interior defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, and Oregon interior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon still on the board, the Broncos could have taken a player with a higher floor or traded back and gambled with Henderson still being available.
If Denver were to lose out on Henderson, it’s not like they would lack options. The number of viable running backs in this class is more numerous than makes sense to list. The Broncos could (and possibly should) even take two backs this cycle. The talent and depth are that good.
However, barring the foot injury taking him off the board for teams, the odds are Henderson is gone before the Broncos pick in the second round (51 overall). If they love Henderson and believe he’s a one-of-one in this class for Denver's offense, even if 20 overall is rich compared to consensus, then Payton should get his guy.
