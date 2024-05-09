Broncos WR Troy Franklin Tapped by NFL.com as Day 3 Starting Candidate
Identifying and selecting wide receiver prospects can be a perilous task for NFL general managers. The Denver Broncos just recently jettisoned former first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy because he largely flamed out.
Few in Broncos Country are shedding any tears over the inconsistent Jeudy collecting his paychecks in Cleveland these days. The Broncos front office fast-tracked the process of replacing Jeudy's production by selecting explosive Oregon receiver Troy Franklin in the fourth round of last month's draft.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter liked the Franklin pick, so much so that the 21-year-old receiver made his list of Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in 2024, ranking No. 5.
If the Broncos’ Tim Patrick is healthy after missing the last two seasons due to injury, he'll likely join Marvin Mims Jr., Courtland Sutton and free-agent signee Josh Reynolds in the main receiver rotation. But if any players from that group fail to perform to expectations or suffer an injury that sidelines them, watch for the lean-but-explosive Franklin and former Oregon teammate Bo Nix to renew that built-in chemistry regularly come the fall.- Chad Reuter
It's no great secret that wide receiver is a dependent position, and after years of poor quarterback play in Denver, several Broncos pass-catchers have been severely handicapped in terms of their own career trajectory. Chances are, Franklin might have a real chance to buck that depressing trend in Denver, especially if what worked for Nix and his favorite receiver at Oregon can be successfully transferred by Sean Payton and the Broncos coaching staff.
Of course, coach Payton is an NFL realist, a grizzled coaching veteran who understands how certain tweaks can be hugely beneficial. Payton will be emphasizing the long view on the Nix/Franklin pairing, and how the Broncos can help them reach their full NFL potential.
"I think maybe a couple of years, three years down the road, hopefully you'll be able to see," Payton said after Day 3 of the draft. "I know a lot is made of cohesiveness and all of that, but when they arrive here, they start all over."
Much has already been put in print about how Payton coveted Franklin's prodigious skill set, particularly when he slipped into the third day of the draft. If Franklin succeeds in Denver, it'll be because he and Nix found a way to parlay their college chemistry into NFL production within Payton's scheme.
That's all well and good in theory, but the NFL represents a seismic step up in talent levels across the board. With that in mind, Payton will surely ensure that both Nix and Franklin are sufficiently coached so they can adapt and adjust accordingly.
