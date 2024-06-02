Report: Broncos Sign 4th-Round WR Troy Franklin
And just like that, the Denver Broncos have their entire 2024 NFL draft class under contract. According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, fourth-round wideout Troy Franklin has agreed to terms on his rookie contract.
Per Klis, Franklin gets $4.875 million over a four-year term, which includes a $854,836 signing bonus. It's the third-highest signing bonus among Denver's draft class, behind first-round quarterback Bo Nix ($10.3M) and third-round rush linebacker Jonah Elliss ($1.09M).
Franklin was Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon. After falling completely out of Day 2 of the draft, the Broncos traded up to draft Franklin in the fourth round. Head coach Sean Payton woke up that morning with an overwhelming urge to make Franklin a Bronco, so GM George Paton made it happen by packaging a trade-up.
Franklin is coming off an amazing final year at Oregon, catching 81 Nix passes for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 receiver may need to put some weight on his 180-pound frame in order to withstand the uptick of physicality in the NFL.
Make no mistake, though; Franklin has a chip on his shoulder due to his draft-day fall. He's on a mission to prove his doubters wrong, perhaps even the Broncos, who passed on him twice.
"I think I just like to self-talk to myself, to remind myself, to see how all the other 31 teams viewed me or whatever the case is," Franklin said last month. "So I kind of just let that sit in my head—a chip on my shoulder type deal."
With Courtland Sutton's continued absence from Broncos OTAs, Franklin is getting the opportunity to fill the vacuum created by the veteran WR1's absence. Combined with the existing and proven chemistry Franklin has with Nix, he could be a sleeper to keep an aye on this season, especially if the Broncos, as expected, roll with their first-round QB as the starter.
Now that all the rookies are signed, the Sutton situation is the only problem that remains unsolved. I wouldn't expect a resolution until training camp, at the soonest, which isn't until late July.
