Insider Provides Update on Courtland Sutton/Broncos Stand-Off
We learned last week that Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton is seeking to bump his $13.5 million base salary up into the $15-$16 million range. Sutton has held out from participating in the voluntary portion of the Broncos' offseason training program thus far in hopes of getting something done.
While head coach Sean Payton said last week that he's not worried about the Sutton situation, a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler might reveal where Denver truly stands — at least for the moment.
“Courtland Sutton, this is a unique situation because they clearly want him there at his salary at about $13.6 million he's due in cash," Fowler said during an ESPN NFL Live segment on Friday. "He wants a little bit of a sweetener. They haven't done that yet, although I think they may be open to that down the road. They have gotten trade inquiries on Sutton. They have rebuffed those up to this point. Will that change? We'll see if maybe there's an enticing offer closer to camp."
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Trade rumors have swirled around Sutton for the better part of two years. He hasn't been traded yet, while Jerry Jeudy was dealt back in March.
Sutton isn't asking for the world. In the interest of equanimity and in making sure first-round rookie quarterback Bo Nix has every possible weapon available in his arsenal, I would expect the Broncos to find a way to make their WR1 happy before the season's preprations begin in earnest when training camp rolls around.
Sutton hasn't missed any mandatory team activities thus far. But 9NEWS' Mike Klis, with some mandatory stuff coming up in June, did the research on what it would cost Sutton in fines to skip out on the requisite minicamp this summer, which is from June 11-13.
Even if Sutton skips manatory minicamp, it won't be cause for concern from Broncos fans. Now, if he's still absent when training camp starts at the end of July, perhaps it's a more problematic situation.
Money is the ultimate salve, though, especially in the NFL business. Stay tuned.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!