Report: Broncos RB Tyler Badie Has 'Full Movement' After Scary Injury
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport dropped a "very positive" update on Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie, who was stretchered from the sideline during Sunday's win over the Jets after taking his only carry.
Badie sustained a back injury that could land him on injured reserve, per Rapoport, but otherwise has "full movement" in his extremities and has returned to Denver with the team (albeit on a separate flight).
Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday that Badie remains under evaluation.
“He didn’t come back with the team, but he came back commercially later in the evening," Payton told reporters. "We’re still evaluating him now. He’s doing better. Everyone that’s reached out, we appreciate the concerns. Fortunately, he was able to come back before the day ended.”
In a frightening scene, Badie collapsed on the sideline following a hard hit by Jets defender Quincy Williams in the first half of the Broncos' 10-9 victory at MetLife Stadium. Medical personnel quickly surrounded the third-year back who was loaded onto a backboard and taken to the locker room.
The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported that Broncos RB Javonte Williams said position coach Lou Ayeni told players "that (Badie) would be all right, so I don’t think it’s really anything (serious)."
Badie, who's averaged 7.8 yards per carry across 11 totes this season, would miss at least four games if placed on IR as speculated. But it thankfully appears he avoided a more serious prognosis given the nature of the injury.
