Report Reveals Broncos' Interest in Texas Defensive Monster
The Denver Broncos are looking to add to the trenches, especially on the defensive side of the ball. It has led to a busy few weeks for Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain, and according to The Denver Post's Luca Evans, they're reportedly bringing in a defensive lineman for a top-30 visit.
"Broncos will host Texas DT Vernon Broughton on a 30 visit next week, source tells The Denver Post," Evans posted on X.
Broughton could not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine and the Texas pro day due to a quad strain suffered prior. So, even with Coach Cain in attendance, he could not see Broughton work out. The Broncos have some interest in Broughton and may want to get more insight into the injury during his visit.
Broughton measured 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds at the Combine, which is the ideal size for a 3-4 defensive end. Due to the number of free agents pending at the position, the Broncos need to improve their depth and potentially look for future starters. Both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers are free agents after this season.
Due to the quad injury, Broughton is projected as a day-three pick, but many felt he would be a day-two pick if he were healthy and able to go through the draft process. The Broncos can use the injury to land a talented player later in the draft.
Broughton was a rotational player before the 2024 season, when he got the chance to start. In 2024, he played 588 snaps and recorded 32 pressures, four sacks, and 26 stops.
In 2022 and 2023, Broughton played 578 snaps and recorded 27 pressures, two sacks, and 15 stops. He showed consistent growth each season with increased snap counts.
Broughton has starter potential but may be best suited as the third man in a rotation. If the Broncos drafted him, he would provide instant competition for that role with Jordan Jackson, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Matt Henningsen.