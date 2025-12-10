Broncos Reunite With Preseason Standout Following Surprise OL Cut

On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed running back Sincere McCormick to the practice squad. Fast forward to Tuesday, and the team also announced that it has re-signed rookie wide receiver Kyrese Rowan to its practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos have released offensive lineman Marques Cox. It's been an up-and-down rookie season for Cox, who's been through the wringer of being signed and cut a few times.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos reconnect with Cox in the not too distant future, depending on whether he garners interest elsewhere. We'll keep an eye on it.

Rowan Returns

However, many Broncos will be happy to see the team reunite with Rowan, a preseason standout this past summer. Going undrafted out of Utah State earlier this year, Rowan competed hard in training camp and the preseason.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Kyrese Rowan (39) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Elliott Davison (35) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Entering the preseason games in the fourth quarter made it hard for Rowan to make an impact this past summer, but in the finale, he played much earlier in the game and finished with four receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Ehlinger scrambling and scrambling and scrambling and finds Kyrese Rowan for a TD!



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mV5J47px4i — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025

Rowan was waived in the final roster cut-downs but re-signed to the practice squad, where he competed throughout the regular season up until last week, when he was cut to make room for veteran wideout Elijah Moore . The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Rowan played three years at Utah State before entering the NFL, posting 44 receptions for 526 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

Stretch-Run Armaments

As the Broncos gear up for the stretch run, they're giving themselves options as they reshape the practice squad and cultivate a few offensive options. In the past week alone, the Broncos have added Moore and McCormick, while bringing back Rowan.

The Broncos now have four wideouts on the practice squad, with Moore, Rowan, Michael Bandy, and A.T. Perry. Bandy has been elevated to the gameday roster this season and even temporarily signed to the 53-man roster while Marvin Mims Jr. was out with a concussion.

Perry, meanwhile, has yet to make the 53-man roster, nor be elevated for a regular-season game since joining the Broncos' practice squad in October of last season. Fans have remained intrigued by the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout due to his draft pedigree as a New Orleans Saints sixth-round pick and his rookie contributions in 2023.

At running back, the Broncos now have two players on the practice squad in McCormick and Deuce Vaughn. That duo serves as a fail-safe to RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie on the 53-man roster.

The Broncos face the third-toughest remaining schedule, and they're going to have to put up some points if they're going to secure their first division crown since 2015 and the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. As things tighten down the stretch, the Broncos have given themselves some practice-squad options in the event that injury befalls any contributors on the active roster.

