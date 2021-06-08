Vic Fangio Shares Truth on Late-to-OTAs CB Kyle Fuller's Learning-Curve Hurdle

Cornerback Kyle Fuller’s decision to skip the Denver Broncos' voluntary workouts managed to raise a few eyebrows in the fanbase, especially when you consider his $9.5 million price tag. After Fuller breezed into UCHealth Training Center on Monday, it was head coach Vic Fangio who suggested that the cornerback is going to be just fine now that he’s in the building.

“I’m sure it will be. I saw Kyle. We happened to walk in the building today at the same time,” Fangio revealed. “I saw him in meetings and saw him out on the field. I’ve seen him just a little bit more than you guys.”

Fangio’s faith in his corner might now allay some of the fears that Fuller wasn’t fully invested in getting to know the system, and perhaps most crucially, how his new teammates go about their business.

Fangio took a more relaxed view on Fuller’s decision to not participate in voluntary activities from the get-go, which is primarily based on the pair's trusting relationship built while together in Chicago. That kind of comfortable friendship played a major role in the former All-Pro’s rapid-fire decision to follow his former coordinator to the Mile High City, so it’s not surprising to find Fangio in a pretty chilled-out mood when it comes to Fuller’s ability to pick things up.

“He should have a very, very fast learning curve,” Fangio said. “There are some things that we’re doing here that we didn’t do [with the Bears] and some things he hasn’t heard in a couple of years. Overall, it should be about as easy as it can be for a new player.”

Slotting back into a familiar system has its obvious advantages for both Fuller and Fangio, but it’s the veteran’s importance to the Broncos' rebuilt secondary that might make a difference in the team's ambition to become a dominating defense this season.

With fans continuing to focus on the ongoing quarterback battle, it’s a solid bet that any potential worries surrounding Fuller are far less likely to cause his head coach many sleepless nights this summer.

