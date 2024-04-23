Finding Broncos: 5 OTs to Develop for a Starting Job in 2025
Quality offensive line play is always a luxury in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos could certainly use some depth to help round out the room. With Garett Bolles on the last year of his current contract, the Broncos could also use a developmental offensive tackle who could take the reigns as soon as next year.
Denver needs a quality swing tackle option, as well. Fortunately, this year’s offensive tackle class is deep, with quality starting options littering the top 100.
The tail end of the class also features players with starting upside and several quality back-up options. Let's examine five developmental options with that starting potential.
Walter Rouse | Oklahoma
Pros
A savvy technician with several years of starting experience, Rouse has great size and length for the position. He’s a decent athlete with good footwork and sticky hands, and he plays with great width in his base to help him stay balanced on contact.
Rouse drives well with good leverage and a powerful lower half as a run blocker. It’s not always pretty, but it’s effective. His game has enough lateral mobility to play in a zone-blocking scheme, and he is devastating as a pulling blocker. In pass protection, Rouse is very patient and lets his opponent come to him before jabbing with accurate and strong hands.
Cons
Pad-level inconsistencies flash on Rouse’s tape, and he will get outleveraged by bull rushers. He lacks foot speed in his kick step, which allows speed rushers to gain ground around him when tracing the arc. Pass rushers with elaborate attack plans can win with counter moves across his face, and he is relatively predictable with his hands.
My Grade: Round 4
Erick Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 152
Javon Foster | Missouri
Pros
Long and powerful in his upper half, Foster is a three-year starter for Missouri and showed starting potential for teams that run zone-blocking schemes. He shows nifty feints with his hands to expose his opponent's game plan and uses his length to swallow up rushers.
Run-blocking effort and consistency shine on Foster's tape, and he plays at a good pace when working laterally. His hands are strong, and he rarely lets go when attached.
Cons
Foster lacks punch power in his hands to disrupt defenders on initial contact. He latches on well, but redirecting an opponent is an issue. Speed rushers will cause him problems as he lacks the necessary foot speed in his backpedal, and he plays with a higher pad level, further accentuating their ability to beat him around the arc.
My Grade: Round 4
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 124
Ethan Driskell | Marshall
Pros
Driskell is a mountain of a man with incredible physical tools to work with. He’s long, powerful, and a surprisingly good athlete for a player with his immense stature.
Driskell packs a ton of power and physical strength, and his hands are heavy on first contact. His length and hand activity quash counter moves to the inside, and he has great lateral ability to mirror.
Cons
Driskell’s height places him at a disadvantage, but his lack of knee bend makes it even worse. His feet are heavy and slow in his kick step, and he needs to jump set and land his hands to slow rushers down around the arc.
Driskell tends to duck his head into contact and lose sight of his target, opening up his outside shoulder and a path to the quarterback. There are some issues getting out in front of the play as a run blocker, and he will likely be limited to a gap-blocking scheme at the next level.
My Grade: Round 6
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 143
Delmar Glaze | Maryland
Pros
A swing tackle prospect with starting experience on both sides of the line of scrimmage, Glaze has the prototypical size for the position. He moves well enough to survive on the outside if needed, though a move to guard could be in his future.
That said, Glaze has active hands that work to get back into a good position, and he shows great leg drive as a run blocker. His base stays wide, and his feet are clean, and he finishes plays with power.
Cons
Initial hand placement for Glaze will be an issue at the NFL level, as he tends to land outside his defender's frame. He allows players to get into his chest plate frequently and lacks upper body power to redirect defenders with his initial punch. His feet can get clunky in space as a pass blocker, and speed rushers will likely beat him at the NFL level.
My Grade: Round 7
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 307
Doug Nester | West Virginia
Pros
Highly experienced with 53 total career starts, Nester moved from guard to tackle in 2023, though a move back to guard is likely at the next level. He has good athleticism and the necessary footwork to appeal to zone-blocking teams, and he shows a nice leg drive as a run blocker. His hands pack a good punch to jar defenders on initial contact, and he plays violently.
Cons
Nester lacks length, and his footwork as a pass protector is messy. His hips are stiff, he lacks knee bend to absorb impact, and he can be outleveraged by powerful pass rushers.
Nester is a top-heavy blocker who spends too much time on the ground, and his hands and feet are not tied together as a pass blocker. Leaning into contact is a problem on his tape as well.
My Grade: Undrafted
Trickel’s Big Board Position: No. 253
Bottom Line
The Broncos were blessed with quality offensive line play for most of last season, but there was still room for improvement. The Broncos showed a gap-heavy running scheme with many combo blocks, so adding a player with good leg drive and footwork at the point of attack is necessary for their depth.
Rouse makes a lot of sense for the Broncos as a developmental option who can play both sides of the line, although he primarily played left tackle for Oklahoma. With Bolles’ contract situation still up in the air, Rouse can develop for a year before taking over as a possible starter in 2025.
If the Broncos are looking for more developmental depth, Driskell is a match made in heaven for this blocking scheme. His power at the point of attack matches up well, and if he can clean up his feet as a pass protector, Driskell has the tools to become a terrific player at the NFL level.
