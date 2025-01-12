Mile High Huddle

WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix Hits Troy Franklin on Moon Ball TD vs. Bills

The Denver Broncos started off on the right foot.

Chad Jensen

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos have drawn first blood in Upstate New York. The eight-point underdogs took the opening possession 70 yards on five plays, striking deep into the heart of the Buffalo Bills with a 43-yard Bo Nix touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.

What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The two Oregon rookies struggled to get on the same page during the regular season, but it's great seeing the duo come together on the road in the Broncos' biggest game since Super Bowl 50. The Broncos haven't been the most consistent offensively on a game's first possession, but Nix is on a roll.

The Broncos converted a 3rd-&-8 early in their first possession. Nix connecting with Courtland Sutton for 19 yards.

The Broncos defense will have to earn its bones against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, but Nix showed early that, once again, this playoff moment is not too big for him.

Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on InstagramX, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Published
Chad Jensen
CHAD JENSEN

Chad Jensen is the Founder of Mile High Huddle and creator of the wildly popular Mile High Huddle Podcast. Chad has been on the Denver Broncos beat since 2012 and is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News