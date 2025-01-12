WATCH: Broncos QB Bo Nix Hits Troy Franklin on Moon Ball TD vs. Bills
The Denver Broncos have drawn first blood in Upstate New York. The eight-point underdogs took the opening possession 70 yards on five plays, striking deep into the heart of the Buffalo Bills with a 43-yard Bo Nix touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.
The two Oregon rookies struggled to get on the same page during the regular season, but it's great seeing the duo come together on the road in the Broncos' biggest game since Super Bowl 50. The Broncos haven't been the most consistent offensively on a game's first possession, but Nix is on a roll.
The Broncos converted a 3rd-&-8 early in their first possession. Nix connecting with Courtland Sutton for 19 yards.
The Broncos defense will have to earn its bones against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, but Nix showed early that, once again, this playoff moment is not too big for him.
