WATCH: Broncos Let Cameras in For Emotional Post-Game Locker Room Speech
The mood in the Denver Broncos locker room on Sunday following the team's playoff-clinching win over the Kansas City Chiefs was jubilant. Tones of triumph, relief, elation... the Broncos embodied it all and for understandable reasons.
Denver snapped its eight-year playoff drought, finishing the 2024 regular season 10-7. But before the Broncos could get into game-planning mode for the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round, head coach Sean Payton finally gave fans a glimpse of the post-game locker room scene at Empower Field at Mile High.
For the first time this season, the secretive and protective Payton allowed the cameras in for his post-game locker room speech.
You can see how excited and greaful Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner was as he greeted the players and coaches at the door, exchanging hugs, fist-bumps, and words of encouragement. We learned from Coach Payton at the podium that his game balls went to the Walton/Penner ownership group.
“The game balls today went to ownership," Payton said on Sunday. "They've been tremendously supportive. Man, I've been to a number of pro teams, but I told the players, you don't get to pick a lot of times where you end up, but you guys are in a good spot. This is a group that cares about you."
Payton has often talked about how big of a selling point the Walton/Penners were in his decision to come out of retirement and take the Broncos job. They rewarded Payton with a lucrative contract and traded a first and second-round draft pick to the New Orleans Saints to acquire his coaching rights.
Payton knew the long-standing tradition of winning in the Mile High City and was well aware of the legacy created by all-timers like John Elway, Peyton Manning, Mike Shanahan, and late owner Pat Bowlen, but in his NFL experience dating back to the '90s, he believed that the caliber of a team's ownership group is one of its predictors of the future.
"In today's pro sports, I think it’s probably one of the bigger indicators of success," Payton said of ownership. "I know for me, personally, when I went through this process, that meant a lot to me relative to where, and I said that it wasn't like I was looking to choose to join Patrick Mahomes in this division, you know? But the ownership group here was the reason. They got the game balls.”
Kudos to Payton for relenting and acquiescing to the cameras being the locker room following Sunday's win so that Broncos Country can partake in the message and the celebration. Now it's on to Buffalo.
