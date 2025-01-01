Zach Allen Could Become First Broncos DL to Notch 10 Sacks Since 2012
The Denver Broncos have one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL this season. In Year 2 with the Broncos, Zach Allen has been a tour de force upfront and is coming off a 3.5-sack performance in the team's Week 17 loss in Cincinnati.
Allen now has 8.5 sacks on the season, a new career high. His previous best was a five-sack campaign, and he's obliterated it.
Now, with one game left to go vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen is in position to become the first Broncos defensive lineman since Elvis Dumervil to notch double-digit sacks. It's somewhat "potato-potahto," in that the distinguishing line is scheme and whether the player in question rushed on the edge or the interior from a 4-3 or 3-4 defense.
In Dumervil's case, he was an edge rusher, but when the Broncos ran a 4-3 under Jack Del Rio in 2012, he was categorized as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. When Dumervil led the NFL in sacks in 2009, he rushed from a two-point stance as an outside linebacker under Mike Nolan.
The big point of demarcation here is that Dumervil was an edge rusher, which meant that he saw a lot of one-on-ones out in space with an offensive tackle, whether lined up in a 4-3 or 3-4. Allen is an interior rusher whose brief is often to split double teams in order to get to the quarterback.
When an interior rusher hits double-digit sacks, it's a much rarer feat, and thus, more significant. Think of the J.J. Watts, Aaron Donalds, and Chris Joneses of the world. That's the level that Allen has played at this year, and for his efforts, he garnered the second-most fan Pro Bowl votes for a defensive tackle, behind Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward.
What has helped Allen to thrive in this defense has been the arrival of John Franklin-Myers. Acquired via trade this past spring, Franklin-Myers has six sacks himself.
The Broncos have six players with five or more sacks this season, which is mind-boggling. There's a reason the Broncos lead the NFL in sacks and set the new single-season franchise record for team sacks. Vance Joseph's unit gets after the quarterback.
However, without Allen doing his thing inside to pull attention to him, Nik Bonitto wouldn't have 11 sacks, Jonathon Cooper wouldn't have 9.5, and Franklin-Myers' production would be a drop in the bucket, too. Throw in rookie rush linebacker Jonah Elliss' five and first-year edge rusher Dondrea Tillman's five, and that group of six has combined for 45 of Denver's 58 sacks this season.
What makes Allen special, though, is that he's a complete player. He's as dominant as a run defender as he is a pass rusher. On the season, Allen has 60 tackles (32 solo), with 15 tackles for a loss.
That, combined with his league-leading 27 QB hits, and Allen has delivered the Broncos an All-Pro season. He's poised to garner the first Pro Bowl recognition of his career, but it would be an upset if Allen didn't also bring home first-team All-Pro.
And he's only 27. If Allen gets 1.5 sacks on Carson Wentz, and Cooper gets in on one of them for a half-sack, the Broncos would boast three double-digit pass rushers this season. Stunning.
