ESPN Links Two Broncos as Potential Trade Pieces to Watch Ahead of Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is approaching. From now until November 5, the trade rumors will swirl around the Denver Broncos.
On Tuesday, Mile High Huddle examined whether the Broncos will be buyers or sellers, but ESPN's Dan Graziano has linked two players as potentially on the move out of Denver. The most intriguing of the two is quarterback Zach Wilson, whom Graziano sees as a potential trade piece for the Broncos to leverage a QB-needy team at the deadline.
"He's on a cheap deal, just turned 25 and he has spent the past six months learning under Denver coach Sean Payton. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson is third on the Broncos' depth chart behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, and he could hold some appeal to another team as a developmental prospect. He has 33 career starts. but his QBR since 2021 is a very low 33.9," Graziano wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
ESPN sees the Los Angeles Rams as a potential landing spot for Wilson, but they're not exactly desperate at quarterback. Matthew Stafford tops the depth chart with Jimmy Garoppolo behind him, but Graziano likes Wilson-to-L.A. because it would give the Rams a developmental option with high upside.
There are worse quarterback situations around the league. And after Sean Payton showed the NFL that proper coaching can, in fact, make all the difference for the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, teams will be intrigued.
Wilson has been a great support to Nix, as he's experienced the grind and responsibility of starting for an NFL team as a highly-touted first-round rookie. The Broncos, frankly, don't need him, and likely kept him on the roster for the express purpose of trading him.
Graziano also tapped defensive tackle D.J. Jones — a player who hasn't lived up to his multi-million-dollar contract.
"The former 49er signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Denver before the 2022 season, so he's in the final year of his contract, making $10 million. Early returns indicate the Broncos could be in for a rough season, and Jones predates coach Sean Payton there, which could mean the writing is on the wall. Jones turns 30 in January, so he's not likely to be a candidate for a long-term extension with a new team, but he could help a contender as a half-season rental. Jones has six tackles and a QB hit through two games," Graziano wrote.
ESPN highlighted the Chicago Bears as a potential landing spot for Jones. The Broncos' defensive tackle has started all four games this season with nine combined tackles.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!