Rams, Giants Considered 'Suitors' for Broncos QB Zach Wilson
The second media outlet in as many months has connected Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson to a particular NFC franchise.
Checking in on Bleacher Report's 2024 NFL trade block big board, the Los Angeles Rams were listed as a "potential suitor" for the former No. 2 overall pick. The New York Giants were also named a prospective landing spot.
"Zach Wilson could be an option for multiple teams, regardless of whether they're seeking a short-or long-term solution," BR's Kristopher Knox wrote Wednesday. "The Rams, as mentioned, could take a flier on a young quarterback as they work out a succession plan behind Stafford. The Jets, on the other hand, aren't going to want Wilson back.
"The BYU product could also be a sensible target for the New York Giants, who have seen exactly one good game out of Daniel Jones this season and still don't know if he can be their future."
Stationed behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in Denver's QB pecking order, Wilson is likely to draw interest from several outside clubs following a reparative preseason in which he completed 28 of 44 pass attempts for 397 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, appearing stabilized under the wing of head coach Sean Payton.
In September, ESPN's Dan Graziano speculated the 25-year-old could eventually wind up in Los Angeles. Days later, his coworker, NFL insider Adam Schefter, connected Wilson to the needy Miami Dolphins.
"With [Jimmy] Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett behind [Matthew] Stafford on the depth chart, the Rams lack a high-ceiling developmental quarterback. You can question whether Wilson is that, but if coach Sean McVay were to think he could work with Wilson's game, who knows?" Graziano wrote on Sept. 20.
"I'd call Denver and I'd say, "What would you want for Zach Wilson?'" Schefter said on Sept. 23.
The Broncos would save $2.726 million against the salary cap by trading Wilson ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
