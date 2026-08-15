10 Bite-Sized Takeaways From Broncos' 27-7 Rout of Falcons

The Denver Broncos are back, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 in the preseason opener.

With quarterback Bo Nix sitting out , as well as some other players who were banged up, this was an opportunity to get some good insight into the Broncos' depth at some key positions. What did we learn from preseason Game 1?

Here are 10 bite-sized takeaways.

Defensive Live-Top Drills Are Paying Off

During training camp practices, the Broncos have been focusing on generating tipped passes at the line of scrimmage from their defensive line, and the early signs are promising. The Broncos tipped multiple passes in the first half of the game, including one leading to an interception by Riley Moss.

Tipping passes at the line of scrimmage opens the door for more takeaways, and that's what the Broncos saw happen.

Defensive Line Rotation Gets Clarified

Eyioma Uwazurike got the start opposite Zach Allen in John Franklin-Myers' former slot, but Malcolm Roach subbed in on the next play. Not only did the Broncos have Uwazurike and Roach playing that 4i-tech role, but D.J. Jones also saw a snap or two there before they started rotating in Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim.

Sai’vion Jones was very clearly the seventh man in the rotation.

Pat Bryant Set to Have a Big Role

Bryant didn’t play much, which is one indicator that the Broncos have a big role in store for him, but going to him right off the bat also shows he is set for it. This isn’t unexpected, given how Denver started using its receivers late in the 2025 season, before Bryant started dealing with injuries.

Throw in how dominant "Patty Ice" has been in camp as the cherry on top. It's happening.

Jonah Coleman Looks Legit

Coleman only had four touches in the game, all of them carries, and picked up 24 yards, which is a nice six-yard average. However, his quickness to get downhill and take what was there instead of being overly patient stood out, especially after seeing that be a consistent issue with the Broncos' running backs last year after they lost J.K. Dobbins.

So far, so good for the rookie fourth-rounder.

Tight End Blocking Issues Still Evident

The Falcons pile up on Cody Schrader (25) vs. the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos on August 14, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

While Adam Trautman did well in his limited action, the rest of the tight ends were problematic at best when it came to blocking. Lucas Krull had multiple whiffs; Dallen Bentley is still learning but lacks the strength and power, and Justin Joly gives effort, but the rest is lacking.

Denver is gonna need Trautman to excel in order to cover for the rest of the unit's shortcomings, barring drastic improvements.

Backup Safety Needs Help

JL Skinner had a near pick, but that was the only real positive play the backup safeties had in the game. Watching Skinner, Tycen Anderson, and Miles Scott repeatedly be out of position, or even whiff on tackles, was a clear sign Denver needs to add a veteran.

After working out Taylor Rapp earlier this week , maybe this game was the sign the Broncos need to sign him.

Second-Team Linebackers Stand Out

After Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad left the game, Red Murdock and Karene Reid entered and looked formidable as a duo. Of course, they were going against Atlanta's second- and third-unit players, but they played extremely well.

Murdock was flying around the field and looked good in coverage, sticking with his man, and Reid made a break on the ball in coverage to tip it for Jahdae Barron's 97-yard pick-six.

Offense Ran Smoother With Better Tempo and Pacing

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the huddle against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the first game with Davis Webb as the offensive coordinator and play-caller, and operations went smoothly. The play calls got in on time, and the offense ran well.

There were some pre-snap penalties, but they weren’t due to an error on Webb's part.

Adam Prentice Has More Value Than a Fourth RB

There has been a debate about whether to go with Prentice or a fourth running back on the 53-man roster, and using tight end Nate Adkins as a fullback. However, Prentice made his value clear early in the game.

Not only that, the play of Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Cody Schrader made it clear that Prentice should stick on the roster over any of them.

Offensive Line Injuries Expose Depth Issues

The Broncos have dealt with multiple offensive line injuries that sidelined players in this game, including starting center Luke Wattenberg and his backup Alex Forsyth, as well as depth lineman Alex Palczewski.

With those two out, the Broncos' offensive line depth struggled, especially Reid Holskey, who got beaten quickly on multiple plays in a row. Some of those depth pieces did well, but overall, they were lacking and clearly thrown together due to the injuries.

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