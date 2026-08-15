Broncos' Biggest Winners and Losers in 27-7 Win Over Falcons

The Denver Broncos routed the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, 27-7. It was a dominant showing from the Broncos, though not one without blemish.

There were some concerning trends in the third-team offense, while the special teams unit, which featured many new moving pieces, including a rookie long snapper, was a bit alarming, specifically on the field-goal unit.

Still, the Broncos put on a show. When it comes to the individual performers in preseason Game 1, let's talk about the biggest winners and losers.

Winner: Jarrett Stidham | QB

It wasn't a full-on dominant showing, but Stidham took a big step forward in this game. The second-team offense marched up and down the field, and he finished with 131 passing yards and a touchdown.

In the 'non-competition' for the No. 2 quarterback job, Stidham created some separation.

Loser: Sam Ehlinger | QB

Ehlinger wasn't terrible, and was actually quite good at times, but the consistency was lacking. However, where as Stidham was playing with guys around him likely to be on the 53-man roster this fall, Ehlinger was playing with undrafted rookies and bubble players.

Ehlinger completed 10-of-14 passes but for a paltry 67 yards. He looked a bit too quick to scramble, finishing with six carries for 21 yards. Again, he wasn't bad, but he failed to translate his camp momentum to the first preseason game.

Winner: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman (20) of the Denver Broncos runs with the football against the Atlanta Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The rookie running back put on an impressive display . He was the second back in Atlanta, which would have put him as the third, had the starter, J.K. Dobbins, played, but Coleman looked good.

The rookie rushed for 24 yards on six carries, and had some other nice plays erased by penalties. Overall, Coleman looked as advertised.

Loser: Luke Basso | LS

The undrafted rookie long snapper had a major snafu in his first NFL game. On a Wil Lutz field-goal attempt, Basso fired the snap low to holder Jeremy Crawshaw, who had to scoop it up off the turf, though he wasn't able to get the ball turned in time for the kicker's stroke.

Crawshaw tried to make the most of it, scrambling forward for a turnover on downs. A specialist has to specialize, and while Basso long-snapped a few others later in the game that went smoothly, his one miss may have cost him his opportunity in Denver.

Winner: Riley Moss | CB

Moss had himself an interception early in the game, which was helped by a Malcolm Roach tipped pass at the defensive line. He has been one of the standouts of camp, and he converted that into preseason Game 1.

Moss's job isn't in doubt. He's the No. 2 cornerback.

Loser: Jaleel McLaughlin | RB

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLaughlin scored an early touchdown, catching a pass from Stidham, and he ran well. Alas, though, after exiting the game temporarily with an injury, McLaughlin returned and fumbled.

In the third quarter, the give went to McLaughlin three straight times, and on the last one, he picked up the yardage to move the chains, only to fumble. Considering that he has only fumbled once (in the regular season) in his three-year NFL career, I doubt Friday's transgression will hurt him too much in the roster sweepstakes. He's RB4.

Winner: Jahdae Barron | CB

Barron had the best game of his young career. The former first-rounder was a sound tackler and cover man, and picked off a pass that he returned 97 yards for a touchdown.

Barron actually had the chance at a second interception that hit him in the hands, but it fell to the artificial turf. The former first-round finished with three tackles (two solo), a pick-six, and a pass defensed. It was a huge night for Barron.

Loser: Hakeem Butler | WR

Butler was only targeted twice, though one of them was a deep shot from Stidham at the end of the second quarter that he should have caught. Butler finished with zero receptions.

That's not good for a bubble receiver. Butler has had an overall good camp, but he can't afford to be a disappearing act in the preseason games if he wants a shot at the Broncos' practice squad.

Winner: Drew Sanders | OLB

Sanders notched the only Broncos sack of the night. It was great to see him make a big play, after missing most of the past two seasons with injuries.

The former third-round pick is in a battle to make the roster, but that's how to start the preseason on the right foot. That's especially true, considering Sanders was just moved from inside to outside linebacker this summer.

Loser: RJ Harvey | RB

RJ Harvey (12) of the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

With Dobbins out, Harvey started at running back. The Broncos clearly wanted to test Harvey between the tackles, and while he had a long of six, he was found lacking.

Harvey's vision still needs work, and the contrast against Coleman's reps when the rookie was on the field made that clear. Harvey may end up specializing even more this season as a third-down-only back in this offense. We'll see.

Winner: Adam Prentice | FB

Prentice was very involved in the offense, finishing with three carries for eight yards and a touchdown. The fullback will once again have a clear role.

Winner: Davis Webb | OC

In his first game as offensive coordinator and as the primary play-caller, Webb did a great job. The plays came in from the sideline on time, there was an emphasis on tempo, and the production spoke for itself.

The Broncos finished with 359 total yards and had 24 first downs. There seemed to be a bigger emphasis on the run game (162 yards) and downfield passing.

Winner: Red Murdock | LB

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 14: Jack Strand (18) of the Atlanta Falcons waits on the snap during the Friday evening NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos on August 14, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Murdock led the Broncos with eight tackles (four solo). The rookie looked great with the second-team defense, was always close to the ball, and stayed with his assignment in coverage.

Murdock's debut as a Bronco went about as well as anyone could have hoped. He's making this roster.

Karene Reid | LB

As a tandem, Reid and Murdock looked very good. In coverage, Reid made a huge play, tipping the pass that Barron intercepted and returned to the house.

Reid finished with two solo tackles, and that pass tip. He made the roster last year as an undrafted rookie, and it's looking very good for him again.

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